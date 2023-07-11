Bangkok woman and two dogs found dead in burnt-out car after losing her house keys

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A disturbing incident has left a community in shock as a 55 year old woman and her two dogs perished beside her burning vehicle at her own home. The woman, known to be reclusive, had reportedly been living in her parked car for several days because she misplaced the keys to her home.

Pol. Cap. Thanaphum Rimfai of Bang Khen Police arrived at the scene inside a residential area on Soi Phaholyothin 48, intersection 22-1, in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok at 12.20am today. The team, composed of Thanaphum along with Thitiphong Phiwatwuttikun, Anan Worasat and Chai Wongprasertkan, swiftly worked alongside the crime scene investigation and forensic departments to piece together the events leading up to the bizarre tragedy.

The scene was set around a single two-story house, whose garage hosted a raging fire. Inside the flames, a car, identified as a black Honda Accord, along with a yellow Honda scooter, were being reduced to ashes. It was around 15 minutes until the fire was entirely out, revealing the blackened entire vehicle and the adjacent moped, both in a state of destruction.

The body of 55 year old Sasaporn Sethapichai was found on the ground beside the car, her body charred by the fire that blazed just moments before. To add to the gruesome image, the burnt remains of two dogs lay in the back seat of the car, reported KhaoSod.

Eyewitnesses coming forward recounted their moments leading up to the discovery of the inferno. The sound of an explosion had caught the attention of a neighbour who had initially dismissed it as a brawl. But upon the realisation that the noise was unusually loud, he rushed to the scene. The sight of the flames consuming the parked car alerted him and others to respond with immediate firefighting attempts.

Thamrong Tangsajjakul, a 65 year old community chairman, provided deeper insight into the lifestyle of the deceased. Living alone with her two dogs, she was largely reclusive and interacted sparsely with her neighbours. Before the incident, she had trouble accessing her home as she’d lost her keys and resorted to sleeping in her car parked in the garage for more than four days.

Concerned neighbours offered her relief by bringing her food seeing her gaunt appearance. They noted her diet was mostly tap water during the period. The investigation continues as forensic experts are working to determine the cause of the fire, coordinating with the deceased’s relatives to ascertain any further details. Meanwhile, the corpse has been transported to the morgue at Phumipol Aduldej Hospital for an autopsy.