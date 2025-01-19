Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A confrontation over noise complaints led to a fatal stabbing in Bangkok, resulting in one death and one serious injury. Police arrested the suspect, who was found with a knife, as police investigated the incident today, January 19.

The altercation took place near Soi Phatthanakan 20, Yaek 12, in the Suan Luang district. Police Colonel Wachirakorn Wongboon from Khlong Tan Police Station directed Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthat Thanbamrung and officers to apprehend 43 year old Udon, who was carrying a 7-inch knife.

A patrol unit received a report of a brawl and arrived at the scene to find witnesses who informed them about a fight involving approximately 10 men. Two individuals were seriously injured and transported to Petchwet Hospital.

The victims were identified as 37 year old Praphot, who was stabbed near the chest and is currently being treated at Sikarin Hospital, and 29 year old Attasit, who sustained severe stab wounds to the body and later succumbed to his injuries at Petchwet Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect, along with six others, was drinking in front of a building at the aforementioned location. A man approached, shouting complaints about the noise, but the dispute seemed to be resolved amicably at first.

However, the situation escalated when the man returned with a group of motorcycles, including the eventual victims. A skirmish ensued, during which the suspect used a knife to stab the two victims twice. He later discarded the weapon near a bridge over a canal close to the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators and police from Khlong Tan conducted a thorough examination of the area and arrested Udon. He was charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm. Legal proceedings are underway.

