Bangkok police seize illegal e-cigarettes worth 30 million baht

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Bangkok Metropolitan police, in collaboration with officers from Phetkasem Police Station, yesterday conducted a raid on an illegal e-cigarette warehouse in Bang Khae district, Bangkok, confiscating contraband valued at over 30 million baht.

Acting on a search warrant issued by the Thonburi Criminal Court, the police targeted a four-story commercial building after receiving information indicating the storage of illegal items overnight.

The operation led to the discovery of 343,600 e-liquid pods and 10,000 disposable e-cigarettes.

On the lower floor, police found 227,200 units with an estimated worth of 22.7 million baht (US$662,755), while the upper floors contained 116,400 units valued at approximately 11.6 million baht (US$338,675).

A male suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed by the police, was detained at the scene. He confessed to transporting the goods but claimed ignorance regarding their nature, reported The Pattaya News.

Police officials underscored the importance of cracking down on e-cigarettes as a national priority, pledging to trace the supply chain back to its origins. The confiscated items will serve as evidence as the investigation proceeds.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, in a major crackdown on illegal e-cigarette sales, Bangkok police arrested four suspects and seized over 3,000 e-cigarettes and vaping liquids from a warehouse located just 100 metres from a prominent university in the Samyan area.

The bust was part of a wider initiative ordered by National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Panphet to target illegal vaping sales near educational institutions across Bangkok.

The raid was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commander-in-Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with a team of senior officers, including Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat and Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Luengwilai from the Crime Suppression Division.

Acting on intelligence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Investigation Unit, officers discovered that the suspects were using social media platforms to market and sell e-cigarettes, reaching a wide audience, including students.

