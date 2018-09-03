Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

Eight people have been injured after gas leaking from tumble dryers in a 24 hour laundromat in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district exploded early today (Monday).

Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.

The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.

When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.

The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.


Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers stacked in a double-deck row. Two other spare cylinders were found nearby. The walls of an auto spare parts shop to the right side of the laundromat and an adjacent restaurant were demolished in the blast. The glass front of a beauty shop in the same row was also damaged.

The blast damaged a car and a motorcycle in front of the laundromat while several stalls on the opposite side of the road suffered damage from the concrete debris that rained down on them.

Two witnesses, Pirapong Chaiyaburi and Attapol Kongsuk, told police that they took their clothes to wash at 2am but all the machines were busy as customers took advantage of the free service. The two were waiting on the opposite side of road when they smelt gas and informed the building owner, who was selling food at the connecting restaurant.

They, along with other patrons were waiting outside for the laundromat owner to arrive, when the explosion occurred. Pirapong said he and Attapol were shielded by the canvas in a shop and were safe. Other bystanders and passersby were injured by flying debris. Laundromat owner Kawin Nithassanacharukul, confirmed the promotion and added that he had bought both electric and gas-fuelled cloth dryers from China.

STORY: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Men-only police academy riles rights groups

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Rights advocates are raising concerns over the Royal Thai Police’s new policy of banning female applicants from the police cadet academy, saying the move undermines women’s rights and affects the prosecution of sex crimes.

The women’s rights supporters said the national police office order of August 28 was backward and discriminatory. It didn’t only undermine women’s rights and violate the Gender Equality Act, but would affect victims of sex crimes since it is female police who mostly worked as interrogators in such cases, they said.

In rape cases, the law requires female officers to conduct the interview to minimise the victims’ discomfort.

Pol Col Chatkaew Wanchawee, a female interrogator who rose to the rank of superintendent, usually the highest a female can attain at a police station, says women investigators play a key role in questioning victims of sexual crimes.

She says the law was that male policemen can deal with...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

A 57 year old woman has ploughed her Toyota SUV into a police checkpoint in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district last night, injuring two officers and four motorcyclists.

She was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She couldn't have chosen a worse target to crash her car into.

The incident took place near the mouth of Soi Suksawat 35 around 11.30pm. Pol Lt Colonel Pradit Plaiduan said that the crash ended up with four damaged motorcycles and the SUV with a dented front bumper and shattered windshield.

57 year old Issaree Assawachaichat of Nakhon Pathom was tested and allegedly found to had a .124 milligrams of alcohol reading, well above the .50 milligram legal limit.

She was taken to hospital along with police sergeants Major Suriya Boontawan and Sommai Khunthong and civilian motorcyclists Rawiroj Yimlamai, Siripen Khamnet, Ketsadaporn Anathamsomat and Jatuphum Daikrajai.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Is the new Suvarnabhumi T2 design copied?

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 1, 2018

By



by Phatarawadee Phataranawik

The new Suvarnabhumi Airport, much-needed, T2 project has become embroiled in claims of plagiarism and dodgy tender processes.

Renowned Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag’s winning “forest” design for Suvarnabhumi Airport’s new 35 billion baht passenger terminal is embroiled in a plagiarism controversy as well as added scepticism about the transparency of the design contest organised by Airports of Thailand (AoT).

The uproar arose after the original winner – SPAN Consultants and Sign-Tech Engineering Consultant Company, entering as “the SA Group” – was disqualified for failing to return the official AoT quotation form bearing its cost estimate.

The runner-up, Duangrit’s DBALP Consortium, was declared the winner last week amid claims that it had plagiarised the concept of Kengo Kuma’s Yusuhara Wooden Bri...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending