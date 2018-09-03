Bangkok
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Rights advocates are raising concerns over the Royal Thai Police’s new policy of banning female applicants from the police cadet academy, saying the move undermines women’s rights and affects the prosecution of sex crimes.
The women’s rights supporters said the national police office order of August 28 was backward and discriminatory. It didn’t only undermine women’s rights and violate the Gender Equality Act, but would affect victims of sex crimes since it is female police who mostly worked as interrogators in such cases, they said.
In rape cases, the law requires female officers to conduct the interview to minimise the victims’ discomfort.
Pol Col Chatkaew Wanchawee, a female interrogator who rose to the rank of superintendent, usually the highest a female can attain at a police station, says women investigators play a key role in questioning victims of sexual crimes.
She says the law was that male policemen can deal with such cases only with the consent of the victims.
With the new order to bar women from the school, the number of female policemen for such jobs would decrease, she predicted.
Meanwhile women’s rights advocate groups said the order discriminated against female officers and would make rape and sexual assault victims suffer.
“The victims are likely to be harassed by insensitive questions by male investigators, said Usa Lerdsrisuntad, director of the Foundation for Women and a member of the committee fighting against gender discrimination.
“Questions about the violation – like ‘did it involve penetration?’ – are very sensitive and could induce embarrassment.
“And just having a female investigator helps the victims, especially kids, feel more easily able to talk about it,” she said.
The Cadet Academy, which dates back to 1901, has only been admitting female students for the last 10 years, some of whom are still there.
Of 8,000 investigators in the national police office, only 400 are female.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.
The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.
When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.
The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.
Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers
Bangkok
Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint
She was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She couldn't have chosen a worse target to crash her car into.
The incident took place near the mouth of Soi Suksawat 35 around 11.30pm. Pol Lt Colonel Pradit Plaiduan said that the crash ended up with four damaged motorcycles and the SUV with a dented front bumper and shattered windshield.
57 year old Issaree Assawachaichat of Nakhon Pathom was tested and allegedly found to had a .124 milligrams of alcohol reading, well above the .50 milligram legal limit.
She was taken to hospital along with police sergeants Major Suriya Boontawan and Sommai Khunthong and civilian motorcyclists Rawiroj Yimlamai, Siripen Khamnet, Ketsadaporn Anathamsomat and Jatuphum Daikrajai.
Bangkok
Is the new Suvarnabhumi T2 design copied?
by Phatarawadee Phataranawik
The new Suvarnabhumi Airport, much-needed, T2 project has become embroiled in claims of plagiarism and dodgy tender processes.
Renowned Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag’s winning “forest” design for Suvarnabhumi Airport’s new 35 billion baht passenger terminal is embroiled in a plagiarism controversy as well as added scepticism about the transparency of the design contest organised by Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The uproar arose after the original winner – SPAN Consultants and Sign-Tech Engineering Consultant Company, entering as “the SA Group” – was disqualified for failing to return the official AoT quotation form bearing its cost estimate.
The runner-up, Duangrit's DBALP Consortium, was declared the winner last week amid claims that it had plagiarised the concept of Kengo Kuma's Yusuhara Wooden Bridge design in Japan.
