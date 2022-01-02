Politics
POLL: Chadchart still the lead candidate for Bangkok Governor
In the most recent NIDA Poll, Chadchart Sittipunt still holds a commanding lead in the candidate field for the Bangkok Governor election coming up later this year. Chadchart has been favoured in the election for months and is running as an independent having served previously in the government of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in the role of Minister of Transport.
A poll conducted last week by the National Institute of Development Administration shows he has a considerable margin of over 25 percentage points between him and the next viable candidate for Bangkok Governor, the Democratic Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat, who was the rector of King Mongkut Institute of Technology’s Lat Krabang campus. The survey was done by phone, talking to 1,317 people of various ages, occupations, and education levels between December 23 and December 25.
Chadchart holds not just the overall lead, but when areas of the capital city and the Greater Bangkok Area are looked at up close, he is leading in the north and south of Thonburi as well as all regions of Bangkok City.
The poll asked how people would vote in an election for the governorship of Bangkok and the responses were as follows:
- 38.80% – Dr Chadchart Sittipunt
- 13.06% – Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, former rector of King Mongkut Institute of Technology’s Lat Krabang campus and a candidate of the Democrat Party
- 11.85% – have not decided yet
- 10.25% – incumbent Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang
- 4.94% – will cast “Vote No” ballots
- 4.71% – Move Forward party candidate
- 4.10% – opposition Pheu Thai party candidate
- 3.26% – former senator Rosana Tositrakul
- 2.96% – ruling Palang Pracharat party candidate
- 2.35% – will not vote
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
POLL: Chadchart still the lead candidate for Bangkok Governor
Police find drugs scattered at Bangkok restaurant New Year’s Party
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
7 Dangerous Days: 226 road deaths, 1915 accidents in 4 days
Thailand’s come a long way battling Covid-19 since September
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok
11 local, 10 international Omicron infections found in Phuket
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
555 traffic accidents and 65 road deaths on New Year’s Eve
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
Omicron variant found in triple-vaxxed woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat
“Thailand Trusted Destination” certification aimed at luring tourists
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
- Krabi14 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Omicron variant spreading rapidly, infections highest in Bangkok, North-East
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
- Phuket4 days ago
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant