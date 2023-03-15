Suicidal teacher arrested for swindling students of over 2 million baht

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday arrested a 43 year old fraudster who tried to commit suicide. The suspect, reportedly a teacher from a high school in the Prawet district of Bangkok, swindled over 2 million baht from 40 students by luring them into buying tour packages to Japan.

The arrest came after one victim shared the issue on Twitter. The victim revealed that a teacher, identified as Charat Phanyim, invited students to join a trip to Japan which cost 50,000 baht each. He assured the students that his family owned a travel agency, and everything would be well prepared.

On the day of the trip, Charat asked everyone to meet at Suvarnabhumi Airport three hours before the flight. However, he disappeared when they arrived at the airport, leaving the students and their parents stranded.

They then checked with the airline and discovered that the scheduled flight was full without their names on the booking lists. The damage was reported to be over 2 million baht.

Another victim commented on the post saying…

“The damage was over 2 million baht. Students sat and waited at the airport for two to three hours to find out that they were scammed. The school should be more careful. I trusted the school and thought everything will be fine.”

KhaoSod reported that the school refused to provide information to the media, but some victims had filed a complaint at the Prawet Police Station.

The CIB managed to arrest Charat while he was driving on the road in the central province of Pitsanulok. The officers discovered a charcoal stove on the passenger seat which Charat admitted he was going to use to kill himself. A suicide letter was found in the car as well.

Charat was taken to a nearby police service unit for further questioning, where he confessed to the crime, stating that he committed the fraud due to financial difficulties. He also revealed that he had planned to commit suicide because of his guilt.

The charges against Charat have not been issued yet, according to the report on ThaiRath.