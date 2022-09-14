Connect with us

Crime

3 Thai police suspended for soliciting bribes in e-cigarettes case

Published

 on 

Three police officers in the Hat Yai district of Songkla, a southern province of Thailand, are under investigation for soliciting bribes from three men caught crossing into Thailand with e-cigarettes. The three victims revealed that the police asked for 10,000 baht from each of them to waive penalties.

Pachara Sirithorn revealed on Facebook that he and two of his friends were arrested by police officers for having three e-cigarettes and two bottles of e-vaping liquid at 10.40pm on September 3 at a police checkpoint in front of a petrol station in the Klong Hae sub-district, Hat Yai district, Songkla province.

They were charged with using and possessing e-cigarettes. The officers seized their e-cigarettes, vape juice, and ID cards and made them take a urine drug test, which turned out to be negative.

The officers informed Pachara and his friends that they faced a fine of 50,000 baht for possessing the e-cigarettes. The three men admitted wrongdoing and agreed to go through the court and prosecution processes.

Pachara revealed one of the officers said it did not need to go to court if they agreed to pay 10,000 baht each. After they refused, the officers reduced the charge to 5,000 baht each to waive the penalty. Once again, the three men said no.

After an hour of discussion, the police said they would forget about everything if they paid a total of 10,000 baht in cash between them.

Pachara agreed and asked for a receipt but the police refused to provide it and threatened to jail them if they continued playing games.

The men paid and were released without a receipt.

Pachara decided to spread the story on social media to highlight police corruption and warn others.

In the comments under the post, many netizens made known that they faced similar situations. One man said he was arrested three times and paid nearly 20,000 baht to the officers.

The Superintendent of Hat Yai Police Station, Akkarawut Thaneerat, reported to Thai media today that the police officers mentioned in the post at Hat Yai Police Station had been temporarily suspended until the investigation is completed.

E-cigarettes, e-baraku and juice refills have been banned in Thailand since 2014. There are various penalties if you’re caught vaping or in possession of an e-cigarette. Some fines of 30,000 baht have been handed out and threats of ten years in prison.

People can be also prosecuted under Section 246 of the Customs Act: anyone who conceals, sells, takes away, buys, or receives goods which have not been passed through customs shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years, or fined four times the price of the goods, or both.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Thairath

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

South10 mins ago

Whale sharks spotted off Koh Pha Ngan in South Thailand
Politics23 mins ago

Taipei accuses Beijing of interference at trade fair in Penang
Pattaya58 mins ago

Police crack down on Cambodian beggars with children in Pattaya
Sponsored6 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand1 hour ago

Standard taxi fee of 45-50 baht agreed but more at Thai airports
Crime2 hours ago

VIDEO: Pervert picks the wrong woman to secretly film in the bathroom in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

3 Thai police suspended for soliciting bribes in e-cigarettes case
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok employee sacked for “sleeping” at work when he actually fainted
Vietnam3 hours ago

Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers hold Q&A at Patpong Museum
Thailand4 hours ago

Elephants kill 2 park rangers in Thailand in 3 days
Crime5 hours ago

Acid attacker: Now you can’t remarry, take me back!
Crime5 hours ago

27 people arrested for 1.5 billion baht Police Credit Union fraud
Crime5 hours ago

Pro-wakeskater gets fine & suspended jail term for surfing in Bangkok floods
Politics5 hours ago

Court to decide fate of suspended Thai PM Prayut on September 30
World5 hours ago

Russia, Myanmar, Belarus not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending