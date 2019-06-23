Connect with us

Bangkok driver killed waiting for help at roadside

The Thaiger & The Nation

PHOTOS: The Nation

The 35 year old driver of a Honda car, broken down at the side of a Bangkok expressway, has been killed after his car was rear-ended by a Mercedes Benz early this morning.

Police arriving at the scene on the Chalongrat Expressway in Wang Thong Lang district, in Bangkok’s north-eastern suburbs, determined that Somkid Yenjai had pulled into the emergency lane, his Honda having problems, and was waiting for help to arrive.

He was found dead on the road.

His passengers, 38 year old Saijai Praman and 47 year old Noppawan Pimthong, were both taken to hospital, along with the injured driver of the Mercedes, Sukrit Manasomjit.

Sukrit’s blood-alcohol level was to be tested.

The Thaiger & The Nation

ASEAN

ASEAN agrees on common ground for world’s largest trade bloc, RCEP

June 23, 2019

ASEAN members reached common ground on the mega economic trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during their meeting in Bangkok yesterday. RCEP will cover nearly half of the global economy.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam – and the six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has existing free trade agreements Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The next step is to negotiate the remaining 13 chapters of the trade deal together as a bloc at the upcoming senior economic officials’ meeting to be held in Melbourne, Australia between June 25 and July 3.

The mega-trade deal, which has been stuck in negotiations for the past seven years, has a total of 20 chapters, seven of which have now been completed.

In 2018, trade between the RCEP countries represented up to a third of global trade. Thailand’s trade value with the RCEP countries was worth some US$70 billion in 2018. Thailand’s exports to the RCEP countries currently accounts for nearly 60% of its total exports.

Thailand, as this year’s ASEAN chair, has set a bold target of completing the negotiations for this mega-trade pact by the end of 2019.

Negotiating with the remaining six members as a 10 country bloc will allow ASEAN to facilitate more progress in the negotiations process when the 16 RCEP countries meet.

Vietnam’s PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, speaking to The Nation said, “In the context of increasing trade tensions and protectionism, promoting RCEP negotiations bear an important meaning as it strengthens rule-based multilateral economic connectivity and free trade throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The Vietnamese prime minister revealed that the 28th round of RCEP negotiations will be hosted by Vietnam in October, which will be the last round of negotiations this year ahead of the third RCEP Summit in Bangkok, which will be held in November.

“Vietnam hopes that for the spirit of broadening cooperation, ensuring equality and mutual interests, all sides will reach an agreement to finalise the RCEP negotiations as promised.”

The current challenge is that India and China, members of the trade bloc, have no free trade agreement to build upon, and have been holding up completion of some chapters to gain leverage in negotiations on other chapters. Hence, the remaining 13 chapters will be concluded together as they are interlinked with one another, according to a source familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.

ASEAN

Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight – ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok

June 22, 2019

The 34th ASEAN Summit got down to the main agenda today Saturday as leaders from various ASEAN countries arrived in Bangkok for the regional talk-fest.

This morning leaders who were in attendance at the Athenee Hotel were Malaysian PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President of  The Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Laos PM Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting took place this morning from 9.30am to 10.30am, and the Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was also on from 9am to 1pm.

The region’s leaders are meeting this afternoon during the main event of the 34th ASEAN Summit and will be followed tonight by a gala dinner for the ASEAN leaders and ASEAN secretary-general.

Tomorrow’s key events include the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN Summit Retreat. Finally, a press conference will be held with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tomorrow afternoon.

Expect the parade-of-silly-shirts to be on tomorrow as the regional leaders dress up in a quasi local ethnic-themed apparel.

ASEAN

ASEAN’s main conferences on today in Bangkok

June 22, 2019

The 34th ASEAN Summit started yesterday with various break-out meetings before the main leaders’ meeting takes place today and tomorrow. Wireless Road (Witthaya Road) is closed Saturday and Sunday as part of the weekend’s security arrangements.

Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech at the opening of the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network Meeting, one of the important events of ASEAN, focusing on strengthening the economy and enhancing the role of women in order to achieve equality in the region.

Many countries in ASEAN have gradually succeeded in achieving this change and ensure the contribution of women gets more attention at every level. It is necessary to focus on sustainable development for the benefit of the next generation. Thailand, as the Chair of ASEAN in 2019, has resolved to address all issues including accessing markets through digital channels; supporting access to financial services and enhancing skills for small and medium enterprises and small-scale entrepreneurs, along with women entrepreneurs and fellow workers in a sustainable manner.

At The Athenee Hotel in Wireless Road, Bangkok, representatives of member states attended a meeting of the Permanent Representative Committee of ASEAN yesterday ahead of the 34th ASEAN Summit this weekend.

Meeting rooms have been allocated for conferences of ASEAN leaders in attendance, foreign and economic ministers of the bloc, and representatives of business councils, Chambers of Commerce and the industrial sector. The main conferences will be held today.

A Media Centre set up at the Grand Centre Point Hotel, Bangkok, accommodates members of the regional news media.

A bit of ASEAN history…

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

At the Laem Thaen, Bang Saen Beach, five statesmen from five neighboring lands huddled together, hammering out the final text of a short and simple document containing just five articles which marked a new beginning for their countries in the region.

They sat down together to make history on August 8, 1967, in the main hall of the Department of Foreign Affairs building, Bangkok. Their speech and messages went far beyond, for they represented their countries and the dreams and aspirations of the five hundred million people who called them homes.

“We cannot survive for long as independent but isolated people unless we think and act together and unless we prove by deeds that we belong to a family of Southeast Asian nations,” Tun Abdul Razak, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Trending