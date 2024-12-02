Thailand’s tourism triumph as Bangkok tops Agoda charts (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 11:37, 02 December 2024| Updated: 11:37, 02 December 2024
Picture courtesy of Visit.Bangkok

Bangkok is stealing the spotlight as Agoda crowns it as the No.1 most-booked destination globally for 2025, while Thailand itself clinches the No.2 spot on the list of top tourist destinations.

This thrilling announcement from deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan underscores Thailand’s soaring popularity as a must-visit hotspot.

The revered American travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, has also showered accolades on Thailand, distinguishing it as the 2025 tourist destination of choice.

The nation’s irresistible blend of soft power charms, rich culture, mouth-watering cuisine, and the seamless fusion of traditional “Thainess” with modernity make it an irresistible lure for globetrotters.

Each corner of Thailand is brimming with unique allure. Every region offers its slice of beauty and intrigue, ripe for exploration. But it’s the vibrant capital of Bangkok that truly stands out, renowned for its cultural heartbeat, exquisite dining, and thriving LGBTQ+ scene.

Agoda reinforces Bangkok’s status by ranking it not just as the top-booked destination but also as the second most popular destination worldwide.

Picture courtesy of Go Real Travel

This accolade highlights the strengths of Thai tourism in drawing visitors eager to dive into fascinating activities and savour delicious culinary delights. The country’s stunning array of more than 1,430 idyllic islands promises sun, sand, and satisfaction for every traveller’s wish.

Sasikarn highlighted the government’s proactive steps in harnessing this tourism tidal wave. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been rallied to promote domestic tourism vigorously, especially during the November-December High Season.

Several government measures are set to smooth the path for eager tourists, Sanook reported. These include the Ease of Travel initiative, waiving the TM.6 immigration card, and boosting airline activity to accommodate the influx of visitors.

These glowing endorsements and strategic measures crown Thailand’s ongoing success as a diverse tourist destination. From its natural wonders to vibrant activities and rich cultural tapestry, Thailand continues to captivate the hearts of travellers worldwide, ensuring its place as a premier global getaway in 2025.

Bangkok News
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

