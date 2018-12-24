Subscribe to The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day

Bangkok and inner city suburbs continue to be covered in smog for the fifth straight day.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported that the amount of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in 19 roadside areas exceeded the safety limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre, while nine other places had levels that could negatively impact health.

The BMA Governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang meanwhile says that city authorities continued to undertake measures to reduce dust particles. He said all the 50 district offices had dispatched workers to spray water and wash roads at risky spots, including the area in front of Din Daeng Police Station, which is among the worst-hit.

The PCD said weather conditions and lack of winds had partially contributed to the surge of dust.

The PCD warned that the air quality may continue to pose a threat to public health into Tuesday and is urging people to stay indoors or wear N95-rated face masks if they go out (not the cheap facemarks you buy at pharmacies which will do next to nothing).

He said city workers would keep implementing the measure until the dust particle levels returned to the safe limits.

SOURCE: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 24, 2018

By

Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog

Bangkokians have at least another day to inhale unhealthy levels of air pollution after Sunday, the fourth consecutive day the city has been shrouded in smog.

On Sunday morning the measure of particulate matter in Tambon Pak Nam in Muang Samut Prakan was 93 micrograms per cubic metres, approaching what the WHO describes as ‘unhealthy’.

The Nation reported that Samut Sakhon earned an orange code with 90 micrograms, while the readings were 73 along Bangkok’s Soi Lat Phrao, 95 in Wang Thong Lang district and 72 on Paholyothin Road in Chatuchak.

In a bid to lessen the smog, city workers on Sunday sprayed water along the roads in Lumpini Park. To increase humidity, Bangkok Governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang ordered the use of high-pressure hoses that can shoot water 30 metres into the air, the first time they’ve been used. BMA deputy permanent secretary Wiparat Chaiyanukit was at the park cheering on the mission.

There has been little wind to blow away the smog, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD). It warned that the air quality was unlikely to improve today and is urging people to stay indoors or wear an N95-rated facemask if they go out.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered strict controls on outdoor burning and has officials advising crematorium operators about proper practices. PCD director-general Pralong Damrongthai said the PM2.5 level was unsafe in Phayathai, Din Daeng, Lat Phrao, Min Buri, Bang Khun Thien and Rama II Road. Residents there should take protective measures because the particulates – one-tenth the size of a human hair – enter the lungs and irritate the respiratory system, he said.

Traffic police are tagging vehicles issuing black exhaust with a sticker and ordering them off the road, Pralong said. The authorities could also bar large vehicles from inner Bangkok if the air pollution remains bad much longer, he said.

The forecast in Bangkok is hot, with little wind and no rain.

Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal

Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.

AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.

He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.

Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted  in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.

Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.

They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Read about the concerns of engineers and architects HERE.

AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkokians advised to stay inside until smog clears

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

Bangkokians advised to stay inside until smog clears

• Bangkokians warned that cheap face masks are useless

• Weather Bureau says the current smog should clear in a few days

PHOTO: Framepool

The hazardous ultra-fine dust that has been sweeping through 20 districts of Bangkok will last for a few days, City Hall’s Environment Department warned on Friday.

The Bangkok Post say that the warning corresponded with dust levels measured by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) which started issuing alerts last Thursday. With a size of up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter, the airborne particulate matter can easily lodge in the lungs.

“Normal face masks do not work effectively, as PM is smaller than the width of a single human hair. Instead, a KN95 mask is required,” according to Pollution Control’s director-general Pralong Damrongthai.

City workers will spray water to clean roads more frequently, the governor said. Other measures include a ban on parking cars on main streets and impounding vehicles which emit black fumes.

Read the rest of The Bangkok Post story HERE.

