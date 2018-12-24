Elephants help search for missing Burmese boy | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thairath

The latest update in our recent coverage of the missing boy in Suphan Buri is that four elephants have joined the search party, which now includes, police helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs, and frogmen.

Police, military personnel, local administration officials and private rescue workers make up the 300 strong search party. The missing 2 year old Burmese boy is reported to have been playing with his elder sister before vanishing without any trance in Suphan Buri, north west of Bangkok last Monday.

Provincial governor of Suphan Buri, Nimit Wanchaithanawong says a command centre has been set up to organize the search in a systematic manner. While ground and air searches take place the governor also says that divers are searching every well in the sugarcane plantation in fear the boy may have fallen into one.

Nimit noted that HM The King had ordered a mobile kitchen in the plantation to provide food for all involved.

As of late yesterday there was still no sign of the missing boy, but efforts continue.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





