PR Model claims ex boyfriend kidnaps father for third time | The Thaiger

The good news is that Thailand is no longer in the top couple of countries for road death tolls in the world. The bad news is the toll is still horrendous with an average of 60 deaths every day.

Thailand has seen fewer road casualties this year and is now listed as the world’s ninth-most dangerous nation when road accidents are in the picture. These are the stark statistics from a report compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – the 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety shows. No ASEAN nation has a higher road fatality rate.

“Of those perishing in Thai road accidents, 74 per cent are motorcycle or tricycle users,” Daniel Kertesz, WHO representative to Thailand.

He also lamented that most victims were between 15 and 29 years old – so young to face such an untimely death, especially considering that road accidents are preventable.

According to statistics from Thai authorities, drunk driving, speeding and failure to wear crash helmets are among the common causes of accidents and related deaths.

In the latest report by WHO, Thailand ranks ninth among 175 nations in terms of road fatalities – down from second in the 2015 report. The 2018 report says road accidents killed 22,491 people in Thailand – putting the road traffic fatality rate at 32.7 per 100,000 people.

This improves on the 2015 rate of 36.2 rate, or 24,237 recorded deaths.

Road Safety Centre manager Dr Thanapong Jinvong believes the better ranking reflected public concern that led to actions that put Thailand on a good track towards the goal of curbing road accidents.

“People recognise that road accidents pose big problems and demand urgent solutions from the government,” he said.

“The deaths of some 60 people a day is unacceptable.”

National Legislative Assembly vice president Surachai Liengboonlertchai expects “integrated efforts”, including campaigns for safe driving behaviour, to help significantly lower road accidents.

