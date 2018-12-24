PR Model claims ex boyfriend kidnaps father for third time | The Thaiger

Thailand
PR Model claims ex boyfriend kidnaps father for third time
PHOTOS: Pailin Yokklin (FB)
Pailin Yokklin, a 23 year old model from Kanchanaburi, is filing a police report against her ex boyfriend Sukhum Manaim as he has allegedly kidnapped her father three times now. Sukhum will be charged with ‘confinement’. He has previously tried to stop Pailin from working at her PR job due to jealousy.
Pailin claims the man has threatened her in the past, says he is willing to cut her face and threatened her with a gun. And now, allegedly, resorting to kidnap her father (for the third time).
The father has since been returned safely and officers are still looking for the ex-boyfriend.
SOURCE: Kapook
SOURCE: Kapook
Thailand
Elephants help search for missing Burmese boy
PHOTO: Thairath
The latest update in our recent coverage of the missing boy in Suphan Buri is that four elephants have joined the search party, which now includes, police helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs, and frogmen.
Police, military personnel, local administration officials and private rescue workers make up the 300 strong search party. The missing 2 year old Burmese boy is reported to have been playing with his elder sister before vanishing without any trance in Suphan Buri, north west of Bangkok last Monday.
Provincial governor of Suphan Buri, Nimit Wanchaithanawong says a command centre has been set up to organize the search in a systematic manner. While ground and air searches take place the governor also says that divers are searching every well in the sugarcane plantation in fear the boy may have fallen into one.
Nimit noted that HM The King had ordered a mobile kitchen in the plantation to provide food for all involved.
As of late yesterday there was still no sign of the missing boy, but efforts continue.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thai Life
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Singapore and Thailand are among the fastest risers in a survey of most expensive locations in the world for expats.
Asian Correspondent is reporting that multinational human resource consultants ECA International, in its recent Cost of Living survey, revealed that Thailand rose 32 places this year to enter the top 100 most expensive locations in the world.
Lee Quane, the ECA International Regional Director, says over the past five years the Thai capital Bangkok has climbed more than 80 places to 90th place in the company’s cost of living rankings.
“The Thai baht has strengthened in recent years, as the economy has expanded and the political landscape has stabilised,” Quane said in the report.
The report also highlighted Singapore as 18th most expensive location in the world for expatriates, after dropping out of top 20 in 2017, while Hong Kong is 2nd most expensive location in Asia, behind only Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and sixth most expensive globally.
Read the rest of the report HERE.
Thai Life
Road toll drops but still 60 deaths a day
The good news is that Thailand is no longer in the top couple of countries for road death tolls in the world. The bad news is the toll is still horrendous with an average of 60 deaths every day.
Thailand has seen fewer road casualties this year and is now listed as the world’s ninth-most dangerous nation when road accidents are in the picture. These are the stark statistics from a report compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – the 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety shows. No ASEAN nation has a higher road fatality rate.
“Of those perishing in Thai road accidents, 74 per cent are motorcycle or tricycle users,” Daniel Kertesz, WHO representative to Thailand.
He also lamented that most victims were between 15 and 29 years old – so young to face such an untimely death, especially considering that road accidents are preventable.
According to statistics from Thai authorities, drunk driving, speeding and failure to wear crash helmets are among the common causes of accidents and related deaths.
In the latest report by WHO, Thailand ranks ninth among 175 nations in terms of road fatalities – down from second in the 2015 report. The 2018 report says road accidents killed 22,491 people in Thailand – putting the road traffic fatality rate at 32.7 per 100,000 people.
This improves on the 2015 rate of 36.2 rate, or 24,237 recorded deaths.
Road Safety Centre manager Dr Thanapong Jinvong believes the better ranking reflected public concern that led to actions that put Thailand on a good track towards the goal of curbing road accidents.
“People recognise that road accidents pose big problems and demand urgent solutions from the government,” he said.
“The deaths of some 60 people a day is unacceptable.”
National Legislative Assembly vice president Surachai Liengboonlertchai expects “integrated efforts”, including campaigns for safe driving behaviour, to help significantly lower road accidents.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
