Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
A mentally unstable 44 year old man unleashed a terrifying knife attack on his elderly father, sparking a dramatic police standoff.

Chaos erupted in the Nong Bua subdistrict, Ban Mo district, today, February 28, when Police Lieutenant Colonel Chalermphon Phothisima received an urgent call about a brutal assault.

At the scene lay 76 year old Chet, bloodied and in agony, with grievous slash wounds to his wrist, arms, ankles, and head.

Quick-thinking rescue workers from the Sawang Rattanatrai Thammasathan Saraburi Rescue Foundation rushed the severely injured man to Ban Mo Hospital for life-saving treatment.

Eyewitnesses painted a disturbing picture: Donbandan, the accused assailant, stood wielding a machete outside his family home.

Police officers urged him to surrender but the confrontation took a dangerous turn when he resisted arrest, forcing them to use a forked stick to subdue him. Eventually, they succeeded in disarming and escorting him to Ban Mo Police Station for questioning.

Throughout the interrogation Donbandan insisted on his innocence, delivering a meandering account riddled with claims of mistaken identity.

He alleged that another man, eerily dressed just like him, was the real attacker, and that he, in fact, had rushed to aid his father.

His confusing narrative did little to clear the fog of suspicion surrounding him, especially when he bafflingly claimed to be known by five different nicknames: Mong, Kung, Auan, Dol, and Thep.

A search revealed a Type 4 Disabled Person ID card, indicating Donbandan’s status as mentally or behaviourally disabled.

Police are now awaiting medical assessments and drug test results as they unravel this twisted tale.

Disturbingly, the incident followed an altercation over cigarettes with the man’s mother-in-law, who had asked him to bring rice to Chet, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Tragically, her simple request was met with horror as Chet’s cries for help echoed from the next house.

Donbandan’s troubling past includes treatment at Srithanya Hospital for mental health issues, and he relies on medication to manage his condition.

As the investigation unfolds, one thing remains certain: the quest for justice and understanding in this grim episode is just beginning.

