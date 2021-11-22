Connect with us

Thailand

Telecom regulators to look into the planned merger of DTAC and True

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

MOU signing between DTAC and True | Photo via DTAC
image
image

Following Friday’s announcement from two of the largest mobile phone network service providers in Thailand, DTAC and True, on their plans to merge operations, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission is calling on the companies to discuss the business plans which would likely change the telecom industry and dominate the market.

DTAC’s parent company, Norway’s Telenor group, is meeting with True’s parent company, Charoen Pokphand Group, to discuss plans to merge the two subsidiaries.

The telecom regulators will meet with DTAC representatives today, and with True officials tomorrow, a source told the Bangkok Post. The two mobile companies will have to notify the NBTC 90 days before their merger is agreed, according to Thailand’s rules and regulations.

In a statement to the media, Telenor said…

“There are still unresolved concerns, and there is no guarantee that the conversations will lead to a final agreement.”

True’s chief financial officer, Yupa Leewongcharoen, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand, or SET, that if any clarification is required, the company will notify the SET.

According to Refinitiv Eikon statistics, DTAC is worth roughly US$3 billion (about 98 billion baht) and True is worth around US$4.5 billion. While True has 32 million total mobile subscribers, DTAC has 19.3 million. The competitor, Advanced Info Service, known as AIS, has 43.7 million subscribers, making it Thailand’s largest mobile operator.

The two companies are likely to form a joint venture based on a share swap arrangement as True is owned by CP to the tune of 50% and China Mobile to the tune of 18% and Telenor owns a 65% stake in DTAC.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-11-22 12:35
Anyone want to bet on the outcome? 🤣
image
Stonker
2021-11-22 12:42
5 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: Anyone want to bet on the outcome? 🤣 I wouldn't be too sure, as there's probably more for CP to gain than Telenor so Telenor may drive a hard bargain.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-22 14:18
Oh he ll. It should be stopped as CP is, no sorry, has getting way too big and needs to be neutered or at least circumcised with taking more than just their foreskin off. This is just way too much…
image
Shark
2021-11-22 17:52
5 hours ago, KaptainRob said: Anyone want to bet on the outcome? 🤣 a lot of money... in pockets. some envelopes. then people need to consider to think... and then banana's might fly.
Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok14 mins ago

Bangkok’s Red Line starts fares at 12 baht, maximum at 42 baht
Thailand34 mins ago

Thailand’s “We Travel Together” scheme generates 5.19 billion baht in third phase
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok Airways resumes flights from U-Tapao to Phuket and Koh Samui
Sponsored5 hours ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Visa2 hours ago

UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
News2 hours ago

Six alleged drug traffickers killed in gunfight with Chiang Rai police
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand the land of scams, Big waves, Precautionary phrases | Thaiger Bites | Ep.67
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World3 hours ago

20 year old Hong Kong activist convicted
Education3 hours ago

How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Government reports over 90% of students 12-18 vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

1.4 million doses in first shipment of US-made Moderna vaccines
Transport5 hours ago

Thailand’s electric vehicle market is underway, with commercial EV’s in focus
World5 hours ago

Thai research institute identifies global post-pandemic trends
World5 hours ago

British Airways launches Black Friday fares on Singapore – London route
World6 hours ago

Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024: White House
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai Electric cable Art, Beauty queen in trouble for Thai flag | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.138
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending