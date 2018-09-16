Bangkok
67 year old and grand-daughter murdered in Samut Prakan
Police are looking for a Lao welder after a burglary at a private residence in Samut Prakan, south-east of Bangkok, ended in a double homicide.
Officers were summoned by neighbours at 7.30am this morning to a house on Soi Phetch Heung 23 in Tambon Bang Yor, Phra Pradaeng district. They found the bodies of homeowner 67 year old Mali Imsawat in the bathroom and her granddaughter, 12 year old Issaya Perkcheuy, in a bedroom.
The Nation is reporting that both had their throats slit, as did another granddaughter, 9 year old Aparat, but she was alive and rushed to hospital.
The house had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle. Valuables including a gold necklace and cash were missing. A bloodstained kitchen knife was placed next to the kitchen sink.
A neighbour told police he’d heard loud arguing from the house at 6am and then saw a bloodied Lao man he knew hurrying from the house.
He called on other neighbours to investigate and they found the two bodies and the injured girl. The Lao, 22 year old Phu La, stayed in the same neighbourhood and police searched his rented room but he had allegedly already fled on a stolen motorcycle.
The bike was soon found abandoned at a Big C mall. An arrest warrant was being sought.
The neighbours allege that Phu sometimes stole small valuables and they had worried he might go on to commit a more serious crime.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Focus still on Nigerians from Tourist Police – Romance scams
Surachete says police would recheck Nigerians living in Thailand to ensure they are living in accordance with the purposes they stated in their entry visa applications or work permits.
Surachete said singling out the entirety of one nationality for police attention was needed after “many Nigerians” were found to be taking part in romance scams deceiving Thai women. He said five Nigerians had been arrested in romance scams at this stage.
He spoke during a press conference held to share the progress so far of a police crackdown on romance scams.
Surachete claims five Nigerians and 12 Thai accomplices from eight gangs had been arrested from 39 areas in Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Trat, Phitsanulok, Bangkok and other provinces for deceiving 48 Thai women out o...
Bangkok
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Thailandproperty.news is reporting than he is justifying his comments saying the growth in income of Thais is slower than the property price rises being pushed up by high foreign demand.
“Some measures should be adopted, such as higher stamp duty for foreigners,” he said.
The article says that this is the first time an industry figure has spoken out about the need to restrict or reduce the amount of foreign investment in the Bangkok property market. Dr. Sopom says he believes that foreign buyers account for around 20 percent of all Bangkok property purchases.
He noted that Chinese purchases account for about 80 percent of foreign buyers.
Read the original story HERE
Bangkok
Crane topples in Bangkok soi injuring three
A female driver and two male bystanders were injured in the incident. 60 year old Pongpan Chai-anan sustained nose and neck injuries when her car's airbag activated as one of the poles fell at 9.25am, according to deputy superintendent Lt Colonel Jessada Khumsattra of Thung Mahamek precinct.
The Nation is reporting that rescuers had to wait until the Metropolitan Electricity Authority cut off the power before they could free the woman from her car and take her to a hospital.
Two slightly injured men, 27 year old Peerawit Udompanich and 42 year old Sanya Soonklang were found near their toppled motorcycle. The fallen power poles also damaged a shophouse, five roadside trees and Thai TV drama actress Nattharinee also known as Tharinda "Mink" Kannasoot's Honda Civic ...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Air Asia cancel flights into southern China
Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels
Typhoon Mankhut batters Hong Kong and Macau
Over 20 sea turtles dying off Phuket and Phang-Nga in two months
67 year old and grand-daughter murdered in Samut Prakan
Focus still on Nigerians from Tourist Police – Romance scams
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Mangkhut will hit China coast around noon today
Elephant electrocuted in Samut Prakan
Trash Hero Phuket in World Beach Cleanup Day
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government
Thai police head to the UK to interview the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Thai Life10 hours ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Krabi1 day ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Phuket1 day ago
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
-
National3 days ago
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
-
Phuket3 days ago
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
-
Samui2 days ago
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
-
National3 days ago
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
You must be logged in to post a comment Login