67 year old and grand-daughter murdered in Samut Prakan

Police are looking for a Lao welder after a burglary at a private residence in Samut Prakan, south-east of Bangkok, ended in a double homicide.

Officers were summoned by neighbours at 7.30am this morning to a house on Soi Phetch Heung 23 in Tambon Bang Yor, Phra Pradaeng district. They found the bodies of homeowner 67 year old Mali Imsawat in the bathroom and her granddaughter, 12 year old Issaya Perkcheuy, in a bedroom.

The Nation is reporting that both had their throats slit, as did another granddaughter, 9 year old Aparat, but she was alive and rushed to hospital.