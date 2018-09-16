Connect with us

Bangkok

Focus still on Nigerians from Tourist Police – Romance scams

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

Tourist police are set to wrap up their focus on all 1,400 Nigerians living in Thailand. This has come from the deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj-General Surachete Hakparn.

Surachete says police would recheck Nigerians living in Thailand to ensure they are living in accordance with the purposes they stated in their entry visa applications or work permits.

Surachete said singling out the entirety of one nationality for police attention was needed after “many Nigerians” were found to be taking part in romance scams deceiving Thai women. He said five Nigerians had been arrested in romance scams at this stage.

He spoke during a press conference held to share the progress so far of a police crackdown on romance scams.

Surachete claims five Nigerians and 12 Thai accomplices from eight gangs had been arrested from 39 areas in Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Trat, Phitsanulok, Bangkok and other provinces for deceiving 48 Thai women out of 5.9 million baht.

Surachete has previously launched an ongoing series of nationwide raids focused on tourists and migrant workers. The raids were initially labelled as “Operation Black Eagle”.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Dr. Sopon Pornchockchai, the President of the Thailand Agency for Real Estate Affairs, is calling for controls to restrict foreign property buyers.

Thailandproperty.news is reporting than he is justifying his comments saying the growth in income of Thais is slower than the property price rises being pushed up by high foreign demand.

“Some measures should be adopted, such as higher stamp duty for foreigners,” he said.

The article says that this is the first time an industry figure has spoken out about the need to restrict or reduce the amount of foreign investment in the Bangkok property market. Dr. Sopom says he believes that foreign buyers account for around 20 percent of all Bangkok property purchases.

He noted that Chinese purchases account for about 80 percent of foreign buyers.

Bangkok

Crane topples in Bangkok soi injuring three

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

Police say that three people were injured this morning after a crane pulled down power wires, causing seven poles to topple in Soi Saldaeng 2 in the Bang Rak district in Bangkok.

A female driver and two male bystanders were injured in the incident. 60 year old Pongpan Chai-anan sustained nose and neck injuries when her car's airbag activated as one of the poles fell at 9.25am, according to deputy superintendent Lt Colonel Jessada Khumsattra of Thung Mahamek precinct.

The Nation is reporting that rescuers had to wait until the Metropolitan Electricity Authority cut off the power before they could free the woman from her car and take her to a hospital.

Two slightly injured men, 27 year old Peerawit Udompanich and 42 year old Sanya Soonklang were found near their toppled motorcycle. The fallen power poles also damaged a shophouse, five roadside trees and Thai TV drama actress Nattharinee also known as Tharinda "Mink" Kannasoot's Honda Civic ...
Bangkok

NokScoot adds Bangkok to Osaka flights

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

NokScoot is launching another service with a four-flights-a-week schedule between Bangkok and Osaka, Japan. The announcement follows the start of the airline’s Bangkok to Tokyo service which started in June.

The low-cost international carrier is launching the service to Kansai Airport on October 28.

Kansai Airport, closed until today following storms which damaged the land-bridge from the mainland to the airport, is also the gateway to other western Japan tourist magnets including Kyoto and Kobe. Osaka has added an additional 30% of arrivals over the past year - in 2016 the area attracted 9.4 million tourist arrivals.

NokScoot’s entry onto the route follows three other airlines, including Thai Airways, but NokScoot says they’ll be offering better value for money with a one-way promotional ticket price starting at 3,599 baht (available until September 19 for trips between October 28 and March 30).

Last year 850,000 Thais tra...
