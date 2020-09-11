15 luxury cars destroyed in Bangkok garage fire | The Thaiger

A fire that broke out overnight in a Bangkok garage has destroyed 15 luxury vehicles, with total damage estimated at around 40 million baht. The garage is located in the Saphan Sung district of the capital, around 13 kilometres from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The Bangkok Post reports that the fire started at around midnight at the SY Auto Technic garage. It took around half an hour to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters saying initial problems accessing the garage hampered their efforts. It’s understood they had to aim high pressure hoses at the facility from outside, while waiting for the owner to arrive and unlock the gate.

There have been no reports of injuries. Some of the car models destroyed in the blaze include Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Toyota Alphard. Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post