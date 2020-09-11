Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Environment
Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand
A drone has been deployed in the hunt for a wild tiger believed to have wandered outside its natural habitat at the Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary, in the northern province of Uthai Thani, has brought in forest rangers in an attempt to track down the tiger, whose footprints were spotted in a nearby maize plantation.
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Sanctuary chief, Permsak Kanitthachart, says rangers from the Khao Khieu forest protection unit are working with officials from the Khao Nang Rum wildlife research station to locate the big cat and drive it back to its rightful domain. Thai PBS World reports that a sighting was reported Tuesday evening, with local residents advised to stay indoors at night.
On Wednesday morning, more tiger footprints, and the carcass of what is believed to be a dog, were found in the maize plantation. Rangers say they hope to find the tiger and return it to the jungle sanctuary within the week, adding that they fear villagers may kill it if it remains in the area.
Thailand’s wild tigers are under threat, despite renewed efforts to protect them and increase the population. A number of sightings have been caught on camera recently, but there are believed to be fewer than 150 tigers left in the wild.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end
A 160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach looks set to begin by the end of this year. Yet ANOTHER renovation project in a long list of makeovers for the city’s naturally slim beachfronts. Talks on the project have been ongoing since September 2019 and, while movement may have stalled for a while due to the Covid-19 ‘interruption’, it looks like work is due to begin shortly. But this time, rather than the actual beaches, most of the new budget is dedicated to the infrastructure lining the sand. The work is expected to include the addition of more footpaths, […]
North East
‘Snake’ cave closed after visitors, looking for lottery numbers, graffiti the rocks
A cave known for its rocks resembling snakeskin is closed after some visitors vandalised the cave by rubbing the rock formations, hoping to find lucky lottery numbers. Other people wrote insulting graffiti on the rocks. The Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa ordered the immediate closure of the Phu Langka National Park’s Naga Cave until officials can come up with a plan to protect the cave. He says they also need to remove the graffiti. “I want to deeply apologise to travellers over the sudden closure. We lack measures to prevent damage being made to natural treasures. As for the vandals, if […]
Environment
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
As officials continue to debate a recently-introduced ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos, the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha denies the government is split on the matter. He points out that coalition governments will always have differing viewpoints and that such differences will not affect the administration’s overall unity. Currently Glyphosate hasn’t been included in the ban. “Our core priorities are public health and welfare. And the truth is, any drastic changes do take time and we have to go step by step. The government will choose the best way to improve the safety of both farmers and consumers. All parties involved will […]
Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation
Thai drinkers fight back against online booze ban
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
15 luxury cars destroyed in Bangkok garage fire
Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand
Police bust factories: Used medical gloves resold and painkillers sold as herbal medicine
Kasetsart school bans use of name, logo, at political events on grounds of “neutrality”
Tak immigration officials arrest 30 Burmese migrants and Thai driver
Border police camps to be turned into quarantine centres
160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end
Myanmar locksdown parts of Yangon as Covid-19 cases spike
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Investigators deciding whether or not to pursue “Boss” charges
22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Business2 days ago
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Thailand3 days ago
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
- Bangkok4 days ago
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
- Bangkok3 days ago
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
- Thailand2 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October