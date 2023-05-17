Donald Trump tracker: Live news and updates on Trump’s latest moves
Trump lawyer in classified documents probe resigns
Tim Parlatore, one of the lawyers defending former president Donald Trump against special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the handling of classified documents, has resigned from Trump's legal team. Parlatore cited personal reasons for his departure and has said that it has nothing to do with his belief in the strength of the case. CNN was the first to report on his exit.
Parlatore joined Trump's legal team when the former president faced an increasing number of legal threats, including another investigation by Smith into Trump's efforts to undermine the 2020 election. This development highlights the ongoing tension and instability within Trump's circle of attorneys, who often have conflicting strategies.
Earlier this month, Trump was found liable in a federal civil trial in New York for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll. He was represented in the trial by New York-based lawyer Joe Tacopina, who has also worked with other Trump allies such as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Sean Hannity. Parlatore's apparent disapproval of Tacopina was noticeable in a recent CNN appearance when he declined to comment on Tacopina's work for Trump in another case involving Manhattan district attorney's criminal charges against Trump related to hush money payments to an adult film star.
Trump's legal team has experienced other disruptions, especially as the legal threats facing the former president have intensified. Last year, Trump hired Florida attorney Chris Kise to assist with the Justice Department investigation, and the pro-Trump super PAC Save America paid him a multi-million dollar retainer. However, within a few months, Kise was reassigned to work on the New York attorney general's civil case against Trump, as reported by CNN.
Evan Corcoran, another Trump lawyer, has testified before Smith's grand jury regarding the classified documents located at Mar-a-Lago. Parlatore confirmed that he also testified before the grand jury.
In addition to his work with Trump, Parlatore has gained national recognition for representing Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes. Gallagher was acquitted following a high-profile trial. Parlatore also advised Pineapple, a group of U.S. veterans who rescued individuals from Afghanistan after the chaotic military withdrawal in August 2021.
Intrusion at the home of national security adviser under investigation, U.S. officials say
The US Secret Service is currently investigating a security breach that occurred at the residence of Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser. Details about the investigation and the incident have not been provided by the two US officials who confirmed the ongoing inquiry.
According to reports, a man gained entry to Sullivan's home in Washington's West End neighborhood at around 3am last month. Sullivan confronted the seemingly intoxicated intruder and demanded he leave. There were no signs of forced entry, nor was there any evidence to suggest the individual was aware of Sullivan's identity or intended to cause harm.
Secret Service agents were stationed outside Sullivan's home during the incident, however, the intruder managed to enter the property undetected and left before agents became aware of his presence. The Secret Service is treating the situation seriously and has initiated a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to examine all aspects of the event.
Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi emphasized in a statement that any deviation from protective protocols is unacceptable and that those responsible for such lapses will be held accountable.
The revelation of this security breach comes amid a rise in threats and acts of political violence. Recently, two staff members of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) were attacked on Monday. Furthermore, last year, a man broke into the San Francisco home of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.
U.S. attorney for Massachusetts to resign after DOJ probe
Rachael Rollins, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, has announced her intention to resign following a prolonged Justice Department ethics investigation into her attendance at a political fundraiser and other matters. Though the final report by the Justice Department's inspector general has not been released, Rollins' attorney confirmed she is planning to submit her letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by the end of the week.
Rollins' attorney, former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich, issued a statement indicating that she is optimistic that her work will continue. However, he admitted Rollins believes her presence has become a distraction and stated: "The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else."
Rollins began to face scrutiny after her appearance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Massachusetts highlighting first lady Jill Biden last July. Rollins previously tweeted that she "had approval to meet Dr. Biden & left early," in order to attend two community events. The Associated Press reported in November that the inspector general's office had initiated an investigation into Rollins' attendance at the event, an investigation which expanded to other areas like her use of her personal phone for business purposes.
In January 2022, Rollins was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. Before this appointment, she had been the district attorney for Boston and was known for her progressive approach to law enforcement, which attracted the attention of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Massachusetts Democrats, who recommended Rollins be the state's top federal prosecutor.
However, Senate Republicans attempted to block Rollins' nomination due to her decision not to prosecute a list of 15 low-level crimes. Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast tie-breaking votes twice to keep Rollins' nomination moving forward.
Supreme Court wades into Trump hotel records fight
The US Supreme Court has decided to hear a case that could significantly increase the power of minority members in the House and Senate to demand that the Executive Branch provide information to congressional investigators. The case, which started in 2017 when Democrats sought records related to former President Donald Trump's Old Post Office building lease for his hotel, has been steadily progressing through the courts.
The 95-year-old federal law, commonly known as "the seven-member rule," allows any seven members of the House Oversight Committee to request records from any federal agency. Although this power has been rarely exercised, it potentially permits minority members, who are generally excluded from decision-making processes, to demand significant information from federal agencies and the White House. The rule, passed in 1928, also applies to the Senate's Government Affairs Committee, requiring only five minority members to request information.
This case puts the Biden administration in an awkward position of aligning with Trump. In November, following a 2-1 appeals court decision supporting the seven-member rule, the Justice Department requested that the Supreme Court hear the case. Moreover, the Biden administration's position that only House majority oversight requests be responded to also aligns with Trump's stance.
According to Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the courts do not have jurisdiction under the Constitution to enforce the statute, and providing judges with such power would be unwise. She argued that Congress should be held accountable only through the exercise of its legislative powers and should not involve federal courts in its investigations. Although the Justice Department has maintained this view across various administrations, the Supreme Court has rejected this absolutist position in the past.
Earlier this year, House Republicans sought to weaken the seven-member rule by amending it to require the Oversight Committee chair to be among the seven members approving a request. However, it is uncertain if such a rule change could supersede the existing law.
The Trump hotel case, likely to be heard this fall, was initiated in November 2017 by Representative Elijah Cummings, then-ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. After Cummings' death in 2019, Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York took over and continued the case. Maloney left Congress earlier this year, after losing a Democratic primary to Representative Jerry Nadler.
In 2016, during Trump's successful presidential campaign, he opened the Trump International Hotel under a federal lease situated at the Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Last year, Trump sold the hotel and its lease to an investor group for $375 million. As of last June, the property has been rebranded as the Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with the Hilton Hotels Chain.
In new Supreme Court decision, abortion lurks just below the surface
Farm conditions for pigs may seem unrelated to the ongoing battle over abortion rights in the United States, but a recent Supreme Court ruling on animal welfare could become a factor in states' efforts to restrict or expand abortion access. The decision, made in a case about the treatment of animals in factory farms, has been met with mixed reactions, as five separate opinions have been presented. However, the ultimate outcome is a win for California voters who supported dictating requirements for meat sold in their state, even if it's produced elsewhere.
The core issue in the case is the states' ability to take actions that clearly impact other states – a significant issue in the debate surrounding abortion. The decision could, for example, encourage states to regulate the mailing of abortion pills more tightly, or states with strong anti-abortion sentiments could restrict the sale of goods from states with opposing views.
Law professor David Cohen from Drexel University warns of the potential implications: “We could see anti-abortion states and even pro-choice states enact policies that have secondary effects in other states… Just like California said, ‘We don’t allow pork raised in a way that goes against our ethics,’ you could see states saying, ‘We can’t do business with this state or that state’” because of their abortion policies.
James Bopp Jr., counsel for National Right to Life, believes that there is a greater opportunity for pro-life states to regulate the sale of chemicals that induce abortions out of state, provided there's still some connection to the original state. This case provides fodder for activists on both sides of the abortion debate to argue that their efforts are more morally significant than the pork-related legal showdown and should receive a similar blessing from the court.
The Supreme Court case centered on a California ballot measure, which garnered 63% of support in 2018, and sought to improve the conditions of veal calves, egg-laying hens, and breeding pigs. The court case revolved around the prolonged confinement of pregnant sows in pens where they cannot turn around.
State laws that aim to influence abortion-related activity in other states have been proposed and enacted in various places following last June's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and provide states with broad authority to enact their own laws on abortion. Some states have not been content with merely regulating activity within their borders.
For example, Idaho has passed laws making it illegal to advise someone in the state about obtaining an abortion in another state if the procedure would be illegal under Idaho's strict abortion ban. Meanwhile, California has passed a law voiding other states' subpoenas and legal demands in abortion-related investigations and created a fund to help those from other states travel to California for an abortion.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the only member of the Supreme Court to mention the potential impact of Thursday's factory-farm ruling on the abortion fight. He warned that such state laws might not be limited to the pork industry, speculating about possible state laws prohibiting the retail sale of goods from producers that either do or do not pay for employees' birth control or abortions.
Lawyers focused on abortion rights have closely observed Kavanaugh's statements, as his past assertions that individual states should retain power to limit or permit abortion and that availability would be guaranteed due to women's constitutionally protected right to travel.
However, the ideologically scattered distribution of the justices in the pork case counsels against reading too much into its implications on abortion. Lawyers warn that judges and justices who come out one way on an issue in certain cases sometimes manage to take a different position when the case is about abortion.
The Supreme Court has an electoral ‘bomb’ on its hands. Will it defuse it before 2024?
The controversy surrounding the independent state legislature (ISL) theory, which could significantly impact American election laws, may not be addressed by the Supreme Court this year. Legal experts have expressed concern that if the court fails to issue a clear decision, it could cause confusion and litigation ahead of the 2024 election.
The ISL theory proposes that state courts should have limited or no influence on the interpretation of election laws established by state legislatures. The development of this idea is currently in question due to a state-level ruling, specifically the Moore v. Harper case, which could render it irrelevant. The Supreme Court has also hinted that it might not make a decision on the case.
Some legal professionals argue that if the ISL theory becomes fully accepted, it could change American elections by giving legislatures more control over the rules governing congressional elections. This increased power might result in uncontrolled partisan gerrymandering and unfair changes to voter registration and casting of ballots. Additionally, there are concerns that the theory could provide similar unregulated authority to legislatures in presidential elections.
Critics of a strong ISL interpretation claim that it could lead to chaos in conducting congressional and presidential elections. They further argue that decades of state court decisions interpreting election laws, as well as numerous decisions made by local and state election officials, could be immediately thrown into question.
The Moore v. Harper case emerged in North Carolina last year and was seen by proponents of ISL as a way to address the theory. The case dealt with Republican legislators in the state challenging a ruling that declared their maps as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. Eventually, court-drawn congressional maps were used for the 2022 elections.
While four Supreme Court justices have entertained the ISL theory in the past, the majority seemed unwilling to support a strong version during oral arguments in December. However, the North Carolina state Supreme Court has since announced that it would rehear a different case on redistricting, which has raised doubts whether the federal Supreme Court will still issue a decision in Moore or dismiss it as improvidently granted.
Some opponents of ISL argue that the Supreme Court should either dismiss the case or issue a crucial decision. Kathay Feng, vice president of programs at the government group Common Cause, said, "We need to have a definitive answer from the Supreme Court." On the other hand, Democratic lawyer Marc Elias disagreed, stating the case always had jurisdictional issues, and the high court should not weigh in.
The Supreme Court's next steps regarding the Moore case remain unclear, and there may be limited opportunities for them to reconsider the ISL theory before the 2024 election. Justin Levitt, a former senior policy adviser for democracy and voting rights at the Biden White House, contends that mixed signals during an election cycle could cause problems, particularly if lower courts follow the lead of several justices who have embraced at least part of the ISL theory.
DOJ says Biden administration will appeal judge's rulings on migrants
Late Friday, the Biden administration requested an emergency stay of two orders that block its migrant parole policy while stating that it will appeal those rulings. The Justice Department filed the appeal in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida, responding to an order U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell issued just hours before Title 42 expired on Thursday night.
In a lawsuit by the state of Florida, the order blocked Biden's plan to give some asylum seekers paperwork that did not include an immigration court date. Wetherell had also issued a ruling in March, blocking the administration's policy that would have allowed releasing migrants with minimal supervision. The administration is appealing that decision as well. On Saturday, the judge dismissed the request for the stay on that one, calling it "borderline frivolous." However, he did not immediately rule on the request pertaining to Thursday’s ruling.
Ahead of the Covid-era Title 42 rules expiring last Thursday at midnight, President Joe Biden and his administration had been preparing for a substantial influx of arrivals. They crafted policies designed to manage the expected surge. However, Wetherell's Thursday ruling left everything in limbo, with the Biden administration's appeal stating that harm would result if his orders were not blocked while appeals continued.
The administration's filing late Friday urged, "The Court should immediately stay its orders to prevent those harmful consequences while the government seeks review in the court of appeals." The Justice Department filing also mentioned that the state of Florida plans to oppose the stay requests. Wetherell was an appointee of former President Donald Trump.
