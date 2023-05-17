Donald Trump tracker: Live news and updates on Trump’s latest moves

In new Supreme Court decision, abortion lurks just below the surface

Farm conditions for pigs may seem unrelated to the ongoing battle over abortion rights in the United States, but a recent Supreme Court ruling on animal welfare could become a factor in states' efforts to restrict or expand abortion access. The decision, made in a case about the treatment of animals in factory farms, has been met with mixed reactions, as five separate opinions have been presented. However, the ultimate outcome is a win for California voters who supported dictating requirements for meat sold in their state, even if it's produced elsewhere.

The core issue in the case is the states' ability to take actions that clearly impact other states – a significant issue in the debate surrounding abortion. The decision could, for example, encourage states to regulate the mailing of abortion pills more tightly, or states with strong anti-abortion sentiments could restrict the sale of goods from states with opposing views.

Law professor David Cohen from Drexel University warns of the potential implications: “We could see anti-abortion states and even pro-choice states enact policies that have secondary effects in other states… Just like California said, ‘We don’t allow pork raised in a way that goes against our ethics,’ you could see states saying, ‘We can’t do business with this state or that state’” because of their abortion policies.

James Bopp Jr., counsel for National Right to Life, believes that there is a greater opportunity for pro-life states to regulate the sale of chemicals that induce abortions out of state, provided there's still some connection to the original state. This case provides fodder for activists on both sides of the abortion debate to argue that their efforts are more morally significant than the pork-related legal showdown and should receive a similar blessing from the court.

The Supreme Court case centered on a California ballot measure, which garnered 63% of support in 2018, and sought to improve the conditions of veal calves, egg-laying hens, and breeding pigs. The court case revolved around the prolonged confinement of pregnant sows in pens where they cannot turn around.

State laws that aim to influence abortion-related activity in other states have been proposed and enacted in various places following last June's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and provide states with broad authority to enact their own laws on abortion. Some states have not been content with merely regulating activity within their borders.

For example, Idaho has passed laws making it illegal to advise someone in the state about obtaining an abortion in another state if the procedure would be illegal under Idaho's strict abortion ban. Meanwhile, California has passed a law voiding other states' subpoenas and legal demands in abortion-related investigations and created a fund to help those from other states travel to California for an abortion.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the only member of the Supreme Court to mention the potential impact of Thursday's factory-farm ruling on the abortion fight. He warned that such state laws might not be limited to the pork industry, speculating about possible state laws prohibiting the retail sale of goods from producers that either do or do not pay for employees' birth control or abortions.

Lawyers focused on abortion rights have closely observed Kavanaugh's statements, as his past assertions that individual states should retain power to limit or permit abortion and that availability would be guaranteed due to women's constitutionally protected right to travel.

However, the ideologically scattered distribution of the justices in the pork case counsels against reading too much into its implications on abortion. Lawyers warn that judges and justices who come out one way on an issue in certain cases sometimes manage to take a different position when the case is about abortion.