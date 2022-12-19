Connect with us

Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win

Football star Lionel Messi says he will keep going after his team’s World Cup win. Despite the Argentinian star accomplishing his lifetime goal of winning the international competition, Messi says he wants to experience a few more matches with his new title of world champion. The 35 year old says his career, indeed, is almost finished, as he noted that these last few years are his final ones.

“Obviously I would like to end my career with this, I cannot ask for more. My career is nearly over because these are my last years. It’s crazy that it happened at the time it happened, but it’s amazing. It’s amazing that it could end up this way I said previously that God was going to grant me this and I don’t know why but I felt it was going to be this time.”

According to NDTV Sports, Argentina took the championship after a penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha. The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored two goals in the final that ended 3-3 after 120 minutes. Messi then secured the win after he netted his spot-kick in the shoot-out that saw his country win 4-2.

Messi says it was hard to explain after Argentina let slip a two-goal lead late in the game for the second time, following their quarter-final victory over the Netherlands a week earlier.

“It was a very strange match, the same as the other one against the Netherlands, and then when we went ahead in extra-time it happened again.”

Messi hugged his family and teammates after the match while his coach, Lionel Scaloni, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and winger Angel Di Maria, let the tears flow after the final whistle. Messi has played 172 times for Argentina, scoring 98 goals since his debut in 2005.

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

