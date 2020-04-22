Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22 | The Thaiger

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)

Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today.

The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.

3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.

2 immigration officials from the southern province of Songkhla have also been infected Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk after close contact with the officials.

Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting

Yesterday’s cabinet meeting did not consider extending the emergency decree, which is being enforced nationwide until at least April 30.

A cabinet spokesperson says the government is gathering related information, which will be presented to the cabinet meeting next week. Meanwhile, the Thai PM urged the public not to pressure the government and “cause others to be misinformed about the government’s work”.

Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students

Yesterday at 3 pm the 59 year old director of a school in Phetchabun province (central Thailand) turned himself in to local Police after being accused of molesting a 13 year old student at his school.

The man refused to answer any questions from the media and says he will only give details in the court. The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.

The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year.

Thai aviation will take to the skies with strict new anti-virus guidelines

The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has started laying out guidelines of how Thai-based airlines will be able to take to the skies. Some airlines say they will start limited domestic schedules from the start of May.

Thailand’s aviation industry has been sitting it out and their planes gathering dust since the middle of March. Airlines are now being told that they will have to adopt strict anti-virus transmission rules when resuming flights.

Airlines will meet the CAAT director-general tomorrow to discuss the new guidelines.

The Director said that guidelines would include leaving empty seats in each row in aircraft cabins, requiring all passengers to wear face masks and not serving food and drinks. He said there would also have to be some type of testing required at check-ins.

Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style

Whilst airlines have been virtually grounded, along with pilots and staff, another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. One Thai pilot has decided to use his spare time to take up food delivery.

Whilst the pilot, Captain Thanun, has had to hang up his wings, he’s put on a motorbike helmet instead and started to deliver for Grab Food. He’s now been doing it for about a month using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike.