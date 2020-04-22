Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today.
The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.
3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.
2 immigration officials from the southern province of Songkhla have also been infected Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk after close contact with the officials.
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
Yesterday’s cabinet meeting did not consider extending the emergency decree, which is being enforced nationwide until at least April 30.
A cabinet spokesperson says the government is gathering related information, which will be presented to the cabinet meeting next week. Meanwhile, the Thai PM urged the public not to pressure the government and “cause others to be misinformed about the government’s work”.
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Yesterday at 3 pm the 59 year old director of a school in Phetchabun province (central Thailand) turned himself in to local Police after being accused of molesting a 13 year old student at his school.
The man refused to answer any questions from the media and says he will only give details in the court. The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.
The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year.
Thai aviation will take to the skies with strict new anti-virus guidelines
The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has started laying out guidelines of how Thai-based airlines will be able to take to the skies. Some airlines say they will start limited domestic schedules from the start of May.
Thailand’s aviation industry has been sitting it out and their planes gathering dust since the middle of March. Airlines are now being told that they will have to adopt strict anti-virus transmission rules when resuming flights.
Airlines will meet the CAAT director-general tomorrow to discuss the new guidelines.
The Director said that guidelines would include leaving empty seats in each row in aircraft cabins, requiring all passengers to wear face masks and not serving food and drinks. He said there would also have to be some type of testing required at check-ins.
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Whilst airlines have been virtually grounded, along with pilots and staff, another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. One Thai pilot has decided to use his spare time to take up food delivery.
Whilst the pilot, Captain Thanun, has had to hang up his wings, he’s put on a motorbike helmet instead and started to deliver for Grab Food. He’s now been doing it for about a month using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike.
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
The Director General of the Department of Employment Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul says that he has sent an urgent letter to companies asking them to ensure stricter disease control measures for migrant workers from neighbouring countries.
The letter follows a serious outbreak of more than 7,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among migrant workers living in cramped conditions in Singapore.
“The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has cited the outbreak of Covid-19 in Singapore among migrant workers.”
“Having monitored this significant development, our department has issued preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 among migrant workers by requesting that employers be responsible for their foreign workers and ensure they strictly comply with disease prevention measures and regulations.”
The newly enforced disease prevention measurements are as follows:
- Wipe work surfaces clean and dispose of waste every day.
- Wear sanitary masks or cloth masks and wash your hands with soap, hand sanitiser, or antiseptic solution.
- Maintain social distancing by working at least 1 metre apart.
- Avoid crowding by controlling the number of workers at a site or reducing the time needed for work activities.
According to the Labour Ministry’s Foreign Workers Administration Thailand currently has about 2,660,000 registered migrant workers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,”
Sexual harassment is a hot-button issue in many countries, today, with awareness rising of a topic which has long been unaddressed and taboo. Yesterday the Thai government pledged to protect victims who come forward and to investigate complaints of sexual abuse, reportedly experienced by 20% of Thai women.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government wants more women to report sexual assault in the workplace and the Cabinet has unveiled plans to shield those who do from unfair dismissals.
“The prime minister has stressed that disciplinary action will be taken (against wrongdoers) and that those who file complaints are protected.”
Few details about the campaign emerged about how it would implement the measures but the administration vowed to set up a walk-in centre in Bangkok where the general public could report sexual abuse.
A survey conducted last year by market research firm YouGov found one in five Thais experienced sexual harassment. According to the UN, nearly 90% of rape cases go unreported.
The global #MeToo movements encouraging women around the world to speak up appears to have had little effect in Thailand, despite local efforts. But rights groups say yesterday’s move will encourage more women to come forward.
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,” according to the director of the Foundation for Women.
“We need to ensure that they are protected and will not be laid off or prevented from being promoted.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
