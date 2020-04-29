Unsettled weather across Thailand | The Thaiger

Weather
Unsettled weather across Thailand
Today’s forecast from the Thailand Meteorological Department says that “a cell covers the lower North and the upper Central creating hot weather conditions in upper Thailand”.
“A high pressure system covers Laos, Vietnam and the South China Sea, bringing the southerly and southeasterly winds to the upper country. Isolated thundershowers are likely in the areas with gusty winds in the North. People have been advised to be cautious in the severe weather. Farmers should beware of damage to crops.”
The department also warns about strong easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South that could bring more rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty winds.
From April 30 to May 3, the active low pressure over Sumatra, Indonesia will intensify and bring thundershowers with isolated heavy rain over the South.
Northern region
Thundershowers in 40% of the areas with gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.
Northeastern region
Hot with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 36-37 degrees Celsius.
Central region
Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 35-39 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region
Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 20% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern region (east coast)
Thundershowers in 60% of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.
Southern region (west coast)
Thundershowers in 60% of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Hot with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 36-38 degrees Celsius.
Coronavirus Thailand
“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM
Following the extension of the emergency decree for another month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on everyone to bear with him as efforts to flatten the Thai Covid-19 curve continue.
The Bangkok Post reports that with the decree being extended until May 31, the PM is now asking for understanding and cooperation, promising that the government will provide financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.
“I realise that everyone, including low-income earners, farmers and those with independent careers, is experiencing hard times. The government will take good care of you with existing budgets and an executive decree on borrowing, the details of which will come out later. I would like business operators to be patient a little bit longer. I also share your pain. “
The PM continues to be concerned about a possible second wave of infection, with the Cabinet deciding yesterday to extend the emergency decree in place across the country, while allowing provincial governors to decide next steps on local restrictions.
The national curfew remains in place between 10pm and 4am, as does the ban on mass gatherings. There continues to be severe limits on inbound and outbound travel, with the only exception being repatriation flights in either direction.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Cabinet is asking the Foreign Affairs Ministry to get a clearer idea of how many Thai citizens are overseas and wish to return home so that their subsequent arrival and quarantine can be planned for. To avoid government quarantine facilities being overwhelmed, only 200 Thais a day are being admitted back into the country. They must then undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
The Cabinet yesterday agreed that any easing of restrictions would be based on public health first and foremost, and on condition that rules to prevent the spread of infection are strictly adhered to. It’s understood the situation will be carefully monitored and should there be any signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases, restrictions will once more be back in force.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Taking a break from handing out face masks and berating “dirty farang”, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed yesterday that the proposed ban on three hazardous pesticides will go ahead as scheduled on June 1.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Minister Anutin refused to entertain proposals from both the Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and the Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kalin Sarasin, that the ban be kicked further down the road.
The chemicals in question are paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos and, while Anutin acknowledges their role in reducing costs for the farming sector, he says the health of the nation takes precedence.
It’s understood that replacements for the pesticides are yet to be confirmed, with the National Hazardous Substances Committee set to meet on June 30 to discuss three possible alternatives proposed by the Department of Agriculture.
The department is also proposing new regulations to govern the production, import and export and possession of harmful substances, expected to be ready for review today.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
A woman has been seriously injured in Rayong, eastern Thailand, after her English husband allegedly threw her from the balcony of their 8th floor condo yesterday afternoon.
Thai Residents report that the 56 year old woman, named only as Sukunda, landed on a patio on the 7th floor of the building in the Ban Chang district. Officers from the local police station arrived to find her covered in blood and screaming in pain as she described to them how her husband, named only as ‘Dave’, had thrown her from their balcony on the floor above.
Officers from Rayong Immigration Police were also in attendance, accompanied by officials from the Crime Suppression Division and members of a local foundation rescue team, who rushed the victim to Ban Chang Hospital.
Investigating officers were told that the woman’s husband, aged 46, had been seen kneeling on his balcony, his palms pressed together in prayer, following the incident and refused to let anyone enter the property.
Photo: Thai Residents
Police eventually managed to contact a friend of his who arrived at the scene. After more than two hours of negotiation, officials were able to gain entry to the property at 4.30pm when Dave opened the door. He told officers that being unable to return to the UK as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown had put a strain on his marriage and claimed his wife had fallen from the balcony during an argument.
The police are planning to interview Sukanda once she has recovered sufficiently. She has been left with serious injuries, including hip fractures and a broken arm, as a result of the incident.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
