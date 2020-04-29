Unsettled weather across Thailand | The Thaiger

Today’s forecast from the Thailand Meteorological Department says that “a cell covers the lower North and the upper Central creating hot weather conditions in upper Thailand”.

“A high pressure system covers Laos, Vietnam and the South China Sea, bringing the southerly and southeasterly winds to the upper country. Isolated thundershowers are likely in the areas with gusty winds in the North. People have been advised to be cautious in the severe weather. Farmers should beware of damage to crops.”

The department also warns about strong easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South that could bring more rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty winds.

From April 30 to May 3, the active low pressure over Sumatra, Indonesia will intensify and bring thundershowers with isolated heavy rain over the South.

Northern region

Thundershowers in 40% of the areas with gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern region

Hot with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 36-37 degrees Celsius.

Central region

Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 35-39 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region

Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 20% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Southern region (east coast)

Thundershowers in 60% of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Southern region (west coast)

Thundershowers in 60% of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Hot with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 36-38 degrees Celsius.