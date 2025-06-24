Tourism slump in Thailand as political instability sparks concerns

Tourism slump in Thailand as political instability sparks concerns
Thailand’s foreign tourism numbers have taken a hit, with arrivals from January 1 to June 22 falling by 4.24% compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Some 16.04 million foreign visitors came to the country during this period, but the dip in numbers has raised concerns among tourism operators and industry experts.

Malaysia remains Thailand’s largest source of foreign visitors, with 2.19 million arrivals, closely followed by China with 2.17 million. Despite the significant numbers, the decline has been felt more sharply in the wake of the global pandemic, with last month’s revision of the National Economic and Social Development Council’s (NESDC) forecast for 2025 further indicating slower growth.

The council downgraded its forecast for this year’s foreign tourist arrivals to 37 million, down from the original estimate of 38 million, far from the pre-pandemic record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019.

While many factors contribute to the decline, the tourism sector is now facing new worries. Political instability has recently escalated, and the sector is voicing concerns over the potential impact of a coup. This follows the leaking of a phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, which discussed tensions over the ongoing border dispute.

The leak sparked fears of a political crisis, with the tourism sector calling for stability and urging the government to avoid any such turmoil, reported Bangkok Post.

Tourism operators are particularly anxious about the consequences of a coup, which would add further uncertainty to an already fragile recovery.

“A coup would be disastrous for our sector,” one operator stated. “We need a democratic system to move forward, not instability. The economy is already struggling, and this would only make things worse.”

As Thailand works to rebuild its tourism industry post-pandemic, it must also navigate the political landscape. The combination of a struggling tourism market and political unease is creating a perfect storm that could potentially harm the country’s recovery, leaving the industry hopeful for stability in both the economy and the political arena.

