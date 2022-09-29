Connect with us

Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured

Published

 on 

Photo via ThaiRath

Tropical Storm Noru hit northeast Thailand yesterday causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flash flooding in several provinces. A tree fell onto a car in Srisaket, killing one man and injuring two more people.

At 6.55pm, officers from Huai Thap Than Police Station were informed that a tree had fallen onto a car near Huai Yang Lake. Police and rescue workers found a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck stuck beneath a large tree, completely blocking the road. Rescue workers found the body of 51 year old Buason Phimda inside the front passenger seat.

Two passengers sat in the back seat, 38 year old Praphaphong Yordnoon and 58 year old Sommai Phongpimai, were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver, 31 year old Lachan Krutkaew, was stuck inside the vehicle but was not injured in any way.

A river in Huai Samran district in Srisaket overflowed yesterday causing deep flooding in ten communities that have been evacuated. Floodwater in the Nong Uthai community reached heights of over one metre.

Typhoon Noru caused very strong winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding in Yasathon, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Ang Thong provinces, forcing the closure of many schools. Over 1000 rai of farmland is completely flooded in Maha Sahakham province.

Over 4,000 people have been evacuated from Ubon Ratchathani province. Flights were diverted away from Ubon Ratchathani Airport yesterday after the runway was flooded. Khon Kaen Airport is asking passengers to arrive three to four hours before flying.

Noru is expected to cause heavy rainfall and windy conditions in 60 provinces of Thailand today, according to the Meteorological Department.

floods mahasarkham

Flooding in Maha Sarakham | Photo via MGR

SOURCE: Matichon | KhaoSod | ThaiRath | CH7 | MGR | MGR 

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

