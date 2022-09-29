5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper

Need to look your best for a special event? Then you need the best suit tailor in Bangkok. While ready-to-wear suits might be fine for certain occasions, wearing a made-to-measure one can make lots of difference when you need to look proper and put together. When it comes to tailoring, especially suits, finding a skilled modiste who’s a cut above the rest is important. Fortunately, Bangkok is dotted with professional suit tailors boasting excellent made-to-measure tailoring. Below, we’ve curated some of the best tailors in Bangkok who’ll create a suit tailored to your precise measurements.

1. Vvon Sugunnasil

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturaday, 10:00 – 18:00.

Address: 14/2 Soi Somkid, Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330.

Vvon Sugunnasil is arguably one of the most-wanted tailors in Bangkok. It’s true that he’s not technically a trained tailor, but he is a great designer who has an intuitive understanding of styles, fabrics, and clothes. He spent a year in Paris studying the working of a small bespoke boutique before opening his shop on Soi Somkid. Thus, his personal tastes and suits tend to lean towards French tailoring. However, he might be able to accommodate your personal request as long as they’re reasonable. His suits are designed remarkably well and tailored to perfection to fit and flatter any body type – men and women. The custom tailoring service he offers ranges from full-hand bespoke (crafted by hand from start to finish) to half-hand and machine-made bespoke (specialized machines are used to varying degrees).

In terms of material, he offers a wide range of fabrics, from silk and satin to Japanese super 120 and English Dormeuil wools. Make sure to book your appointment well in advance as he has a long waiting list.

2. Rajawongse Clothier

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:30 – 20:00; Saturday, 11:00 – 19:00

Address: 130 Sukhumvit Road Next to Landmark hotel Khwaeng, Khet, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

While Rajawongse Clothier’s shop isn’t fancy at all, they do have a long list of repeat customers and VIP clients. They have a wall of fame at the back of their humble looking shop, which includes their famous clients, ranging from celebrities to presidents and ambassadors. Jesse and Victor, the father-and-son team, are very attentive, meticulous, and have an eye for detail. They really take the time to measure your body. In addition, they’ll give great advice on any decision and even accept special requests. Therefore, you can be sure that you’ll get the perfect fit, which won’t only look good but also feel comfortable. From the fabric selection to customer service, Rajawonse Clothier is second to none. If you’re looking for top quality suits and shirts at a very reasonable price, Rajawongse clothier won’t disappoint.

3. Pinky Tailor

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 – 19:00.

Address: 888/40 Mahatun Plaza Arcade Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

First opened its door in 1980, they actually have a long list of loyal clientele, from designers to fashion editors. Pinky is known for his outstanding workmanship. He also has been featured on almost every list of excellent tailors in the capital. Pinky Tailor’s three-story shop is filled with fabrics from around the world you can choose from. Whether you speak directly to Pinky or his son, Win, they’ll listen to what you want and let you know what works and what doesn’t straight away. They’ll guide you through each step of the bespoke tailoring process, from choosing the design and materials to getting the measurement precisely right.

You can be sure to get a high-quality suit with a perfect fit and flawless stitching. You can also tell that the fabrics are handled with care. Best of all, the price is reasonable.

4. Parrish Jones

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8:00 – 21:00

Address: 795 797 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Parrish Jones can be a great choice if you’re looking for a tailored suit ready within a week. This luxury tailor’s shop and lounge combine traditional tailoring skills with futuristic technology. They are the first shop in the country with 3D Body Scanning Technology, which analyzes, captures, and measures the shape of your body in seconds. Therefore, they can provide suits with a precise fit in a short period of time. Once the 3D Body Scanning Technology measures your body, the shop’s trained stylists will help you choose from a range of fabrics, individualize your fit and style, and pick out finishing details. There is also a wide range of accessories in the shop, such as belts, wallets, ties, and shoes. In addition, you’ll find an array of ready-to-wear shirts and jeans.

5. Narin Couture

Address: 180 ซอย 8 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

Narin Couture has been one of Bangkok’s premium tailor shops since its first opening in 1997. The owner, Narin Bowonnaowarux, actually has formal training in tailoring. He is one of the few tailors in Bangkok who studied both design and construction at Paris’s Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He is also one of the only tailors in the city offering fully canvassed suits.

With exceptional attention to detail, decades of experience, and formal training, his tailoring is artisanal and built to last a lifetime. He puts lots more effort and time into his beautifully crafted suits, so don’t expect to get your suit done in a week. The cost might be a little higher than most suit tailors in Bangkok, but the fit and quality you’ll get are more than worth it.

Next time you need to look well-dressed and stylish, don’t forget to let one of these suit tailors in Bangkok work their magic on you.