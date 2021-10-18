Connect with us

Thailand’s oldest reclining Buddha partially submerged in flood waters

Stock photo via Hot Magazine

Thailand’s oldest reclining Buddha at Wat Dhammachakra Sema Ram is the latest casualty from the country’s central flooding. Authorities say the statue was partially submerged as a result of flooding by mountain runoff yesterday. The 1,300 year old Buddha is located inside the Muang Sema Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district. The Dvaravati-style, sandstone image, which measures 13.3 metres and 2.80 metres high, is thought to date back to the 7th Century CE.

Heavy rain has generated runoff from nearby hills that poured into the village where the temple is located. The floodwater affected the structure which shelters the Buddha, with waters rising halfway up the statue. Around 160 homes were also affected by the floods, with reports of water being 1 metre deep in some areas. Consequently, residents were relocated to higher grounds.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been visiting the Northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani to survey the water and flood management situation. The prime minister was accompanied by several other ministers including Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda, and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Previous visits on his trip included a stop in Nonthaburi province, where he was met with protestors shouting and throwing fermented fish at his motorcade and a stop on Chaiyaphum where police chided protestors as an embarrassment to the province as they shouted insults at the PM. These hostile greetings prompted authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat to issue an official code of conduct ahead of a visit from PM Prayut, warning residents not to throw rotten eggs at the PM.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jason
2021-10-18 14:50
It is sad to see this happen to such an antiquity. Thankfully it was built to last by devotees who I am sure considered it a great honour to build. It will last and endure with some care.
