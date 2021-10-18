Travel bubble whispers abound between Malaysia and Thailand

Authorities are quietly planning a maritime travel bubble between Malaysia’s Langkawi island and Thailand’s Koh Lipe islands, which would see no quarantine requirements for qualified travellers between the two. Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says Thailand’s southern provinces that border Malaysia, will be able to accept international tourists from December.

The 2 Andaman Sea islands are normally connected by a cross-border ferry service. Now, if the plan goes through, travellers who meet certain requirements will be able to skip mandatory quarantines. Some of those requirements may include passing a Covid-19 test before and after travelling, being fully vaccinated, and consenting to online tracking.

The plan of reopening southern border provinces is part of the 2nd phase of Thailand’s reopening strategy, with certain tourism areas set to reopen November 1. Thailand is also expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve with huge events in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Hat Yai (district in Songkhla) as long as 70% of those local populations are fully vaccinated. The New Year countdown is expected to draw large crowds, especially as celebrity opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Thai-born K-Pop superstar Lalisa have been asked to perform.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on