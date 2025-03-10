Storm warning: Thailand skies set for storm of trouble

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
58 2 minutes read
Storm warning: Thailand skies set for storm of trouble
Picture courtesy of Maksym Ivashchenko, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today, forecasts changes in weather across Thailand, including thunderstorms in 15 provinces with heavy rain expected in 40% of the areas. Northern Thailand will experience a rise in temperatures with light rain in some parts.

The northeast and the South China Sea are under the influence of a weakening high-pressure system, causing a decrease in wind strength. This results in mild easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to northern Thailand.

Easterly and southeasterly winds will cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea with moderate strength, leading to heavy rain in parts of the southern region. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves reach 1 to 2 metres, with thunderstorms causing waves above 2 metres. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy zones.

Air quality concerns include dust accumulation in the upper northern region, ranging from moderate to high levels due to weak to moderate winds. However, the lower northern region, northeast, central, and eastern regions maintain good air quality due to effective ventilation.

Related Articles

The weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow includes thunderstorms in 10% of the northern region, mainly in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet, with temperatures between 20 and 23°C and highs of 33 to 39°C.

The northeast will see partial clouds and light rain primarily in the lower parts, with temperatures from 19 to 22°C and highs of 34 to 37°C.

Weather forecast

In the central region, hot daytime temperatures with some light rain are expected, mainly in the lower parts, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 24°C and highs of 35 to 38°C.

The eastern region will experience hot weather during the day with light rain along the coast, temperatures between 22 and 25°C and highs of 35 to 37°C. The sea will have waves under 1 metre, reaching 1 metre offshore.

The southern region (east coast) will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 30 to 33°C.

From Surat Thani upwards, easterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour are expected, with 1-metre waves and over 2-metre waves during thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, southeasterly winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will cause 1 to 2-metre waves, with over 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern region (west coast) will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures from 23 to 26°C and 32 to 35°C. The sea will have 1-metre waves, increasing to 1to 2 metres offshore and over 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience hot daytime weather, with temperatures between 24 and 26°C and highs of 36 to 38°C. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Latest Thailand News
Storm warning: Thailand skies set for storm of trouble Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand skies set for storm of trouble

5 minutes ago
Bang Bang Lamung: Thai man shot near Pattaya car shop Pattaya News

Bang Bang Lamung: Thai man shot near Pattaya car shop

9 minutes ago
Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid Crime News

Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid

20 hours ago
Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani Crime News

Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani

20 hours ago
Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos Thailand News

Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos

20 hours ago
Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust Crime News

Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

22 hours ago
Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle Crime News

Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

22 hours ago
Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks Crime News

Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

22 hours ago
Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi Crime News

Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles Phuket News

Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles

23 hours ago
Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video) South Thailand News

Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video)

23 hours ago
Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns Thailand News

Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns

23 hours ago
Seagrass shortage threatens Thai dugong population Thailand News

Seagrass shortage threatens Thai dugong population

23 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach

24 hours ago
Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area Pattaya News

Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area

24 hours ago
Mongolian arrested for stealing goods worth 26,000 baht in Pattaya Pattaya News

Mongolian arrested for stealing goods worth 26,000 baht in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Thailand braces for final warning on summer storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for final warning on summer storms

1 day ago
Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show? Pattaya News

Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show?

2 days ago
Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows Thailand News

Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows

2 days ago
Buriram infant&#8217;s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother Thailand News

Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

2 days ago
EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030 Phuket News

EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030

2 days ago
Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht Thailand News

Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

2 days ago
Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown

2 days ago
Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway Phuket News

Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway

2 days ago
Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11 Thailand News

Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
58 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani

Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani

20 hours ago
Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos

Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos

20 hours ago
Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

22 hours ago
Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

22 hours ago