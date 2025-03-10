Storm warning: Thailand skies set for storm of trouble

Picture courtesy of Maksym Ivashchenko, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today, forecasts changes in weather across Thailand, including thunderstorms in 15 provinces with heavy rain expected in 40% of the areas. Northern Thailand will experience a rise in temperatures with light rain in some parts.

The northeast and the South China Sea are under the influence of a weakening high-pressure system, causing a decrease in wind strength. This results in mild easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to northern Thailand.

Easterly and southeasterly winds will cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea with moderate strength, leading to heavy rain in parts of the southern region. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves reach 1 to 2 metres, with thunderstorms causing waves above 2 metres. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy zones.

Air quality concerns include dust accumulation in the upper northern region, ranging from moderate to high levels due to weak to moderate winds. However, the lower northern region, northeast, central, and eastern regions maintain good air quality due to effective ventilation.

The weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow includes thunderstorms in 10% of the northern region, mainly in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet, with temperatures between 20 and 23°C and highs of 33 to 39°C.

The northeast will see partial clouds and light rain primarily in the lower parts, with temperatures from 19 to 22°C and highs of 34 to 37°C.

Weather forecast

In the central region, hot daytime temperatures with some light rain are expected, mainly in the lower parts, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 24°C and highs of 35 to 38°C.

The eastern region will experience hot weather during the day with light rain along the coast, temperatures between 22 and 25°C and highs of 35 to 37°C. The sea will have waves under 1 metre, reaching 1 metre offshore.

The southern region (east coast) will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 30 to 33°C.

From Surat Thani upwards, easterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour are expected, with 1-metre waves and over 2-metre waves during thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, southeasterly winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will cause 1 to 2-metre waves, with over 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern region (west coast) will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures from 23 to 26°C and 32 to 35°C. The sea will have 1-metre waves, increasing to 1to 2 metres offshore and over 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience hot daytime weather, with temperatures between 24 and 26°C and highs of 36 to 38°C. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.