Thailand braces for summer storm in 60 provinces

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for a summer storm expected to affect 60 provinces across the northern, northeastern, and central regions and Bangkok from April 8 to April 11. The DDPM Director-General, Chaiwat Junthirapong, has urged citizens to stay vigilant and closely monitor updates to stay safe during this period.

Today, Chaiwat announced that the DDPM has coordinated with the 60 provinces to prepare for the summer storm, characterized by thunderstorms and strong winds. Residents in the risk areas have been advised to follow the weather forecasts and adhere strictly to official warnings.

The announcement follows a weather update from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), which predicts the high-pressure system from China will extend over the northeastern region and the South China Sea. Coupled with westerly winds passing through Myanmar and northern Thailand, which is experiencing notably hot weather, conditions are ripe for summer storms.

The provinces on alert include 17 in the northern region, such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani.

In the northeastern region, including 20 provinces; Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The central region, including 23 provinces: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Prakan, and also the Bangkok metropolitan area. The DDPM has also prepared personnel, equipment, and machinery for public disaster relief to respond swiftly to any incidents.

Chaiwat emphasised the importance of the public following weather forecasts and government information closely. People in high-risk areas should comply with warnings, inspect their homes and structures to ensure they are stable and strong, avoid staying in open areas, near large trees, billboards, or unstable structures to prevent harm from falling objects and be cautious of lightning dangers. Farmers are advised to brace trees and crops to protect against damage, reported KhaoSod.

For those in risk areas, Chaiwat advised staying updated with the situation and following government alerts strictly. Citizens can receive warning notifications via the THAI DISASTER ALERT mobile application. In case of emergency due to public disasters, assistance can be requested through the DDPM’s LINE account, @1784DDPM or by calling the 1784 hotline available 24 hours for coordination of help.