Thai police unleash AI officers: Game changer or gimmick?

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is stepping into the future with AI-powered inquiry officers.

In a groundbreaking move, Provincial Police Region 2 has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) and Amata Facility Services. The goal? To integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence into policing across eastern and northeastern Thailand.

The partnership, announced on Monday, March 10, is part of Thailand’s National AI Strategy (2022–2027), which aims to modernise public services. Although specifics remain scarce, the initiative signals a major shift towards tech-driven law enforcement, with more details expected in the coming months.

AI-powered officers could soon be handling routine police tasks, potentially revolutionising law enforcement. Experts predict these digital assistants may streamline case logging, process initial statements, and direct reports to the right departments, significantly cutting response times and reducing human error.

“You could, in theory, see AI-powered kiosks where people can pay traffic fines, get answers to basic law enforcement questions, or check on non-urgent reports,” an industry expert suggested.

Region 2, which covers key provinces like Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi, stands to benefit from the initiative, especially in areas with stretched police resources, reported The Pattaya News.

While AI won’t be replacing officers on the streets anytime soon, the move towards automation hints at a future where technology plays an ever-expanding role in law enforcement. As the project develops, the question remains: Will AI make policing more efficient, or will it introduce new challenges for Thailand’s justice system?

In similar news, Phuket’s notorious traffic woes may soon be a thing of the past. Governor Sophon Suwannarat has announced an ambitious two-part plan to ease congestion, featuring Thailand’s first AI-powered traffic management system and a long-awaited expressway.

The 60-billion-baht expressway will link Mueang Mai, Koh Kaew, and Kathu, with a tunnel to Patong Beach. Approved by the Thai government, the project is set for completion in 2029 and operational by 2030.

