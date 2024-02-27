Thailand braces for heat and storms across 27 provinces

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Today’s weather forecast in Thailand is demanding attention due to an expected combination of extreme heat and significant thunderstorms. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns that 27 provinces, including Bangkok, should brace for stormy conditions. The southern region is anticipated to experience heavy rainfall, affecting 20% of the area, with high waves predicted on Tuesday, February 27.

A low-pressure system caused by intense heat is covering the upper part of Thailand, while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the same region. This meteorological setup is creating hot weather with possible thunderstorms during the day. Citizens are advised to be cautious of potential dangers associated with these thunderstorms during this period, reported KhaoSod.

In the southern part of the country, thunderstorms are expected in some areas, and in the lower Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds will produce waves of 1-2 metres in height. Areas affected by thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with care and avoid areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

Dust particles are currently a concern in the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions due to weak winds and poor air circulation, resulting in moderate to high levels of dust and smoke accumulation.

Cool to cold weather is expected in the morning for the northern region, turning hot with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, affecting 10% of the area, particularly in provinces such as Tak, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phrae, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 15-24 degrees Celsius, with maximums hitting 35-39 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 5-15 km/hour.

In the northeastern region, hot weather with possible afternoon thunderstorms is also forecasted for 10% of the area, mainly affecting Loei and Chaiyaphum provinces. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 19-23 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 33-37 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will move at 10-20 km/hour.

Central Thailand will experience similar hot conditions with possible thunderstorms in 10% of the area, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperatures will be between 24-26 degrees Celsius, while maximums are expected to climb to 35-39 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds are anticipated at speeds of 10-20 km/hour.

For the eastern region, hot weather with possible afternoon thunderstorms is predicted, again affecting 10% of the area, especially in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The minimum temperature will range from 24-27 degrees Celsius and the maximum from 35-37 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10-30 km/hour, with waves in the sea expected to be less than 1 metre high but exceeding 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (east coast), hot daytime weather with thunderstorms affecting 20% of the area is expected, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Minimum temperatures are forecasted to be between 23-25 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 32-37 degrees Celsius.

Southeasterly winds will range from 15-30 km/hour, and the sea will see waves of about 1 metre, increasing to more than 1 metre during thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, easterly winds will blow at 15-35 km/hour, with sea waves reaching 1-2 metres, and exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (west coast) is set to experience hot weather during the day with light rain in some parts. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 34-37 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds at speeds of 15-30 km/hour will also create waves of about 1 metre off the coast and higher in thunderstorm areas.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, the weather will be hot with possible thunderstorms in 10% of the region. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 25-28 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 37-38 degrees Celsius, with southerly winds at 10-20 km/hour.

The TMD’s update serves as a reminder that during this period of intense heat, several provinces, including Bangkok, need to be prepared for potentially disruptive thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated to affect a fifth of the southern region.

