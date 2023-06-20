Thai weather warnings: 26 provinces face heavy rain, southern coast sees 2 metre waves

Picture courtesy of Anna Atkins, Unsplash

Rainfall is lessening nationwide today, but the Thai Meteorological Department warns that 26 provinces still face heavy rain and thunderstorm, affecting 40% of the area. The southern coastal region will experience waves higher than 2 metres during this time.

The department forecasted that a moderate southwesterly monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea in Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area over Vietnam. This causes rainfall to decrease, but heavy downpours persist in some eastern regions of the country.

For the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, wind-induced waves stand at 1 to 2 metres, with thunderstorm locations experiencing over 2-metre high waves. The lower Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand have 1-metre high waves and 1 to 2 metre-high waves in thunderstorm areas. The coastal populace must take caution and avoid travelling in areas affected by thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecasts cover a 24-hour period, beginning at 6am today. The northern region will experience 40% rain coverage, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature is between 25 to 27°C, and the highest is between 33 to 36°C, with southwesterly winds blowing at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region also reports 40% rain coverage and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom provinces. The eastern region observes 40% rain coverage and thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Waves in the eastern coastal area measure approximately one metre, with 1 to 2 metre waves in the thunderstorm areas.

The western southern region is experiencing 40% rain coverage in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces, whilst the eastern southern region sees 30% in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

For Phuket province and above, southwesterly winds blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres and over 2-metre high waves in thunderstorm areas.

For Krabi province and below, southwesterly winds blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with 1-metre high waves and 1 to 2-metre high waves in thunderstorm areas.

Lastly, Bangkok and nearby areas report 30% rain coverage, with temperatures ranging from a low of 26 to 27°C to a high of 34 to 36°C, and southwesterly winds blowing at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.