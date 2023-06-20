Thai weather warnings: 26 provinces face heavy rain, southern coast sees 2 metre waves
Rainfall is lessening nationwide today, but the Thai Meteorological Department warns that 26 provinces still face heavy rain and thunderstorm, affecting 40% of the area. The southern coastal region will experience waves higher than 2 metres during this time.
The department forecasted that a moderate southwesterly monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea in Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area over Vietnam. This causes rainfall to decrease, but heavy downpours persist in some eastern regions of the country.
For the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, wind-induced waves stand at 1 to 2 metres, with thunderstorm locations experiencing over 2-metre high waves. The lower Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand have 1-metre high waves and 1 to 2 metre-high waves in thunderstorm areas. The coastal populace must take caution and avoid travelling in areas affected by thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.
The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecasts cover a 24-hour period, beginning at 6am today. The northern region will experience 40% rain coverage, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature is between 25 to 27°C, and the highest is between 33 to 36°C, with southwesterly winds blowing at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.
The northeastern region also reports 40% rain coverage and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom provinces. The eastern region observes 40% rain coverage and thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Waves in the eastern coastal area measure approximately one metre, with 1 to 2 metre waves in the thunderstorm areas.
The western southern region is experiencing 40% rain coverage in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces, whilst the eastern southern region sees 30% in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.
For Phuket province and above, southwesterly winds blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres and over 2-metre high waves in thunderstorm areas.
For Krabi province and below, southwesterly winds blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with 1-metre high waves and 1 to 2-metre high waves in thunderstorm areas.
Lastly, Bangkok and nearby areas report 30% rain coverage, with temperatures ranging from a low of 26 to 27°C to a high of 34 to 36°C, and southwesterly winds blowing at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.