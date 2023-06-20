Father kills recently-released son amid threats in northeast Thailand

Picture courtesy of ข่าวภูเขียว เพื่อคนชัยภูมิ Facebook

A tragic incident occurred in a hut in the middle of a paddy field in Chaiyaphum province, northeast Thailand, where a 73 year old father killed his 46 year old son. The son had just been released from prison three days earlier and had threatened the lives of his parents. The father confessed to the crime after presenting himself to the police.

At the crime scene, the lifeless body of the son was found near a bamboo hut. The main suspect was identified as the victim’s father, who had fled the scene after the incident. He later surrendered at a police station in Khon Kaen province before giving a statement. The father revealed that his son had just been released from prison after serving time for drug offences and returned home three days ago. Throughout the three days, the son neither helped with chores nor stopped involving himself with drugs. Instead, he frequently argued with his father and even threatened to kill him, reported KhaoSod.

The situation escalated when the son confronted his father while the latter was preparing a charcoal stove near the hut. The son threatened to kill his father that day, before sitting on a nearby swing. As he approached his father, the older man picked up a hoe and struck his son three times from behind until he lay motionless. The father then threw the hoe into a pond behind the hut before fleeing the scene and eventually turning himself in to the authorities.

The police have yet to reveal the charges but the Thai Criminal Code states that any person who kills another person shall be punished by death or imprisonment for 15-20 years.

A week ago, in another tragic case, a 46 year old man was found dead in his home in Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand after allegedly being killed by his 24 year old son. Locals witnessed the son, Amarin, confessing to the murder while covered in blood before being apprehended by police. To read more of the story click HERE.