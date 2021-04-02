Pattaya water drainage system construction completed | Thaiger

Weather
Pattaya water drainage system construction completed
A major water drainage system construction project in Jomtien has been completed on schedule according to Pattaya City officials. The construction was needed to resolve frequent problems in the area with flooding by adding more water drainage pipes to the ocean while also widening the pipes already in place in the area. The project covered a lower area in town, from Rompho Market to the Dongtan curve on Jomtien Beach, which is easily flooded by heavy rains because the surrounding streets are higher.
The construction was declared officially finished yesterday by Pattaya City officials. All that remains is to repaint street markings and lane lines, which is scheduled in the near future. The project was expected to take 180 days and ground was broken on November 16. There were concerns the project would be delayed or slowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the project was completed on schedule in less than the time predicted.
Flooding has been a major problem in Pattaya for years, with some roads under up to 80 cm of rainwater last October, and a 2-hour rainstorm caused flash floods that brought the area to a standstill last July. The increased drainage will hopefully help move water off the city streets and back into the ocean more quickly, bringing water levels down and minimizing heavy rain’s impact on Pattaya residents.
Ten projects were tackled to deal with flooding issues around Pattaya and are expected to be finished by April 4, with a total cost of 280 million baht. New construction projects to lay underground cables amongst other building are scheduled to get underway in the near future but have drawn some criticism over being undertaken in quick succession.
The water drainage system just completed previously received criticism also from business owners and local residents, concerned that the construction would negatively affect their businesses and lives during a time when the pandemic had already destroyed much of the economy.
Pattaya
Man finds live hand grenade in Pattaya area forest – VIDEO
A man found a live hand grenade under a tree in Pattaya area forest yesterday while he was searching in the woods for termites to later feed to his pet fish. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team say the M26 hand grenade is very dangerous and can still explode.
51 year old Su Supayut told Pattaya News reporters that fled the area when he saw the grenade and quickly called the police.
“I was searching for termites for my Betta fish before I found this grenade. I ran away before calling the police.”
Police do not know where the military-grade explosive came from and are still investigating.
Events
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Pattaya is rounding up homeless people ahead of its Pattaya Colorful event this weekend after locals complained. Officers from the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Division, along with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division inspected and interviewed homeless people and beggars on Pattaya Walking Street, Pattaya Second Road, Pattaya Beach and Soi Buakhow last night.
Officials say most of the beggars are foreign migrants with many overstaying their visas or not having legal permission to stay in Thailand. The roundup comes after multiple complaints from business operators, local tourists and residents on Pattaya Walking Street and Beach Road. They launched formal complaints to Pattaya City authorities saying they have seen a dramatic increase in beggars, with many having small children.
15 homeless people were detained and transferred to Pattaya City Hall, while those with alleged mental health problems were taken to the Banglamung Hospital for treatment. Officials reiterated that they were treating the homeless with respect by offering many of them a place to stay at the local homeless shelter and giving them medical and mental health aide.
The ‘PATTAYA COLORFUL Festival 2021’ is a 2 day event that starts today and lasts through tomorrow on Pattaya Beach. The Pattaya Cultural Council and Pattaya City are sponsoring the event that is being held in front of Central Festival.
Mana Yaprakam, the president of the Pattaya Cultural Council told The Pattaya News, “The event is aimed to encourage people to conserve the beautiful Thai culture and environment.”
“This will also support a good tourism image and generate more income to local businesses and local communities after the Covid-19 pandemic relief in the ‘New Normal’ tourism style.”
“People are invited to join in the event which is totally free admission, however will need to wear masks and take Covid-19 precautions.”
The event is featuring local art, cuisines, music and other types of entertainment for those who wish to partake.
Crime
Illegal gambling den owner in Pattaya arrested again in murder for hire scheme
An illegal casino operator in Pattaya is under arrest again after police are accusing him of murdering the man who snitched on him back in February. 56 year old Somchai Jutikitdecha, or Longjoo Somchai, was detained at his residence on Rat Bamrung Road in Tambon Noen Phra of Pattaya’s Muang district early this morning and is being charged with ordering the murder of 47 year old Prathum Sa-adnak.
Prathum, a motorcycle taxi driver, had allegedly taken photos of the illegal gambling den, which was used to tip off police who raided the building. After finding out who snitched on him, Somchai ordered his gambling den supervisers to hire someone to kill Prathum. 39 year old Manas Imnam and 47 year old Niphon Panthong were allegedly hired to murder Prathum.
Prathum was shot dead behind Muang Pattaya 8 School in Pattaya on July 28, 2020. When police apprehended the suspects last December, they initially said they had a fight with Prathum, leading to his murder. But police then linked them to Somchai, who was arrested in February for allegedly running a gambling network in eastern Thailand which caused an outbreak of Covid-19 across multiple provinces. 118 gamblers were arrested on the day of the raid with police saying around 12 million baht circulated through the gambling den daily.
Following his claim that there was no illegal gambling den involved in a Covid-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Rayong, provincial police chief Papatdet Katephan was transferred. The order came from national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk as one of the patients has since died.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan also assured the public that there were no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok as worries mounted that such unlawful gatherings could potentially spread the virus. He also didn’t mention the transfer of a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area.
Somchai was released on bail shortly after his arrest, but is not back in police custody. Police say they also arrested Somchai’s 26 year old son, Thana, as he stands accused of hosting gambling sessions along with money laundering.
