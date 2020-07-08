Connect with us

Pattaya

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Heavy thunderstorms in and around Pattaya yesterday caused major flooding and brought much of the resort town to a virtual standstill. The rains hit around 2pm and lasted for about 2 hours. The heaviest flooding was reported on Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya Beach Road, and Pattaya Third Road. A video of the flooding can be seen HERE.

Water on some road surfaces ranged from about 50 centimetres to over a metre deep. Traffic was backed up along major arteries for several hours. Traffic police were dispatched to multiple areas to restore order and help direct traffic.

A black sedan was reported stuck in a flash flood near the railway road and Soi Khao Talo, with the water level reportedly almost reaching its roof. The driver and the passenger were safely rescued with help from local residents and traffic police.

It took about an hour and a half after the rain stopped for the water level to fall to passable levels.

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The Thaiger

Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The ThaigerMassive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The ThaigerMassive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Examiner

A Russian woman who allegedly murdered her one year old daughter and then tried to kill herself by jumping from a third-floor balcony, is denying all charges against her. 33 year old Anna Efimova appeared at Pattaya Provincial Court to answer the charges when she claimed her husband forced her to kill the child.

However, police say there is nothing to suggest that a husband was present, with the woman’s landlord saying she checked in just 3 days prior with only her baby daughter. Police claim nobody else visited or stayed at the apartment. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the complex to verify the comings and goings to the apartment and complex, adding that they found nobody else at the scene of the crime.

Efimova initially told police her husband had killed the child, later changing her story. The findings of forensic investigators indicate the child died as a result of blunt force trauma, apparently from being swung repeatedly against the bathroom toilet. Police found the child’s body in the bathroom, covered with towels and pieces of the broken toilet.

The child’s mother had jumped from the third floor in an apparent suicide attempt but sustained only minor injuries. Police confiscated marijuana found in the apartment, along with two bags of white powder )being tested for the presence of illegal narcotics). The woman has been discharged from the hospital and is now in police custody facing multiple charges, while officials attempt to contact her family.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya Museum denied the origins of the blackwater, then changed their mind – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Pattaya Museum denied the origins of the blackwater, then changed their mind &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PSCREENSHOT: Areerut Sinsupun

A heritage museum in Pattaya is blaming a “faulty pump” for the flow of black wastewater that was flowing into the coastline on the Pattaya beachfront at Wong Prachan Bay. The “Sanctuary of Truth Museum” VP denied that they’d intentionally allowed the dirty water onto the beach. But later the vice president of the Sanctuary of Truth, Warakorn Wiriyahan, added that the discharge seen in the Facebook post was “due to a problem with its wastewater treatment system”.

He added that heavy rains in Pattaya over the past week had “overwhelmed the system”.

“The water pumps installed to treat wastewater were faulty. That has now been fixed.”

The damning video was posted on Areerut Sinsupun’s Facebook account yesterday. It shows the black water flowing out of a drainage pipe onto the beach and into the sea.

The comments on the video were predictably savage and mostly urged the local Pattaya officials to do something about it.

“Been doing this for years”

“Broken pipe? Broken pipe for over 30 years. 😆😆😆

“Covid 20”

Sanctuary of Truth Museum claims to house the world’s largest and most beautiful woodcarving. It appears to be less willing to share the ‘truth’.

Meanwhile, the Pattaya Municipality, in a rare moment of candor, shared the video on its own Facebook account. Comments mostly blamed the municipality for not checking the storm drains pumping ‘black water’ onto Pattaya’s beaches.

Magical ‘fixes’ are often claimed after these too-frequent videos appear on social media, until they re-occur, which is usually the case.

#PattayaCity #ปราสาทสัจธรรม​ ไหนนะคุณธรรม#น้ำเน่า​ #น้ำเสีย

Posted by Areerut Sinsupun on Saturday, July 4, 2020

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Speeding car in Pattaya flips and injures 5 teenagers – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Speeding car in Pattaya flips and injures 5 teenagers &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Pattaya police are investigating an incident in which a car flipped over on motorway 7, injuring five school-age occupants. The car’s driver was allegedly speeding and lost control of the vehicle on a bend, which flipped over and landed on its roof. Multiple emergency response units arrived at the scene to attend to the injured passengers.

All the occupants are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18 as their names have not been released due to their age. 3 have been seriously injured while the other 2 have minor injuries. The driver is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital.

The Pattaya News reports that one of the passengers says the car was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control. The teenagers were reportedly coming from an entertainment venue, but the interviewed passenger denies that any of them had been drinking. Police say they are still investigating and are looking at CCTV for clues.

 

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending