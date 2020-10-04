image
image
Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

3 hours ago

Pattaya and Banglamung have been suffering from flooding and erosion after heavy rains battered the beaches and roads earlier this morning. Water levels on some roads reportedly measured from 10 to 80 centimetres high. Huge amounts of storm water of water have been running through to Pattaya’s beach and into the ocean. Parts of the beaches, some recently reclaimed and ‘extended’, from North to South Pattaya, have been washed away.

Deep holes can also be seen on the beach as the rains caused significant erosion. A water pump at Soi 6 was also clogged with garbage.

Police braved the elements and were directing traffic, but authorities say the bulk of the inconvenience to motorists was earlier in the morning as the heavy rains petered out around 6am today. There were also only a few reports of people getting stuck in the water while driving.

Residents are calling on officials to fix the problems as soon as possible. The flooding and erosion come after Pattaya City delayed installing new drainage systems after Covid-19 hit. The city reportedly spent millions of baht to repair the drains, with construction having reportedly started again recently.

Flooding and beach erosion has been a constant problem in the seaside city with the Council throwing millions of baht at fixing the problems, to little relief.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Richard Renwick

    October 4, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    So much for their years of installing new drains and pumps, it’s got worse if anything.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 4, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    If they fix it the contractors do not have a chance of fixing it again, and certain people do not collect brown envelopes.
    I can see no other reason that it has not been fixed, apart from incompetence.
    No, thinking about it again. I apologize. It is not the chance of repeat work or brown envelopes.
    It is incompetent contractors who caused the flooding again.

    lol

    Reply

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Pattaya

Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Pattaya&#8217;s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sophon Cable TV / The Pattaya News

In a multi-million baht plan to make-over Pattaya’s beach infrastructure, another lane of traffic will be added to the Beach Road to allow more parking. The plan for the extra lane is a new idea in the 160 to 170 million baht renovation project aimed at attracting more visitors and improving the general amenity of the popular beach walk. The Pattaya Council openly admit they hope the renovations will attract more Thai visitors.

A budget of 160 million baht for the project has been approved, but exact details are still in the works. Talks of the project have been going on since September 2019. In an earlier report, the Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says the city will work on creating additional space for domestic tourists with more footpaths, toilets and parking spaces.

“Pattaya City has received a 160 million baht budget for a complete Pattaya beach renovation. We need to make as many green zones as possible to attract more Thai tourists. This includes more trees, flowers, exercise parks, playgrounds and shady areas.”

Public restrooms are planned to be along Beach Road’s North, Central and South Pattaya Road intersections. The makeover is also intended to enhance the space for the elderly and the disabled. More lighting is also planned for the area to improve safety. The Pattaya News says the first steps of the project will are expected to start this month.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Continue Reading

Crime

Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs

Maya Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A routine checkpoint in Pattaya has led to the re-arrest of a 31 year old man recently released from prison following his role in a murder 14 years ago. The Pattaya News reports that Somphong Kaewpaijit was arrested in possession of a machine gun and illegal drugs. He was previously found guilty of involvement in the murder of jet-ski champion, Teerawat ‘Oct’ Lahip.

The car in which he was travelling was stopped at a routine checkpoint on North Pattaya Road. In total, 5 occupants of the car were arrested, 3 men and 2 women. In addition to Somphong, the other 2 men arrested have been named as 28 year old Nattaphon Singboon and 26 year old Jakkrit Nongyai. The female suspects have been named as 28 year old Sunisa Jaikla and 19 year old Hathaichanok Odklan.

Police have also seized weapons and ammunition from the vehicle, including a machine gun and handgun. The driver was carrying the handgun, which contained 6 bullets, on his waist, while the Uzi machine gun, containing 22 bullets, was under his seat. 4 additional bullets were also discovered in the vehicle. A variety of illegal drugs has also been confiscated, including nearly 5 grams of Ketamine and 20 methamphetamine pills.

All 5 suspects face charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal drugs. It’s alleged Somphong has told police the firearms and drugs belong to him, adding that the weapons were necessary to protect him from a powerful enemy, but declined to share with police a name of who the alleged enemy may be. He says the drugs were purchased from a well-known group at a Pattaya nightclub. Neither the name of the group nor the nightclub has been released.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Elderly man rescued from top of high voltage power pole in Pattaya – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Elderly man rescued from top of high voltage power pole in Pattaya &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A 74 year old man who climbed to the top of a high voltage power pole in Pattaya has been rescued by the local fire department. The Pattaya News reports that the unnamed man was said to be suffering from depression when he decided to climb the pole in the Nong Pru area of the city around 10.30pm last night.

A local resident who witnessed the incident notified the police, who arrived at the scene with rescue workers and firefighters. Officials also enlisted the help of a monk from a nearby temple, who used a loudhailer in an attempt to persuade the man to climb down from his perilous position.

The man did start to come down, but due to his age, he was overcome with exhaustion and couldn’t proceed. Firefighters then used a fire truck and a crane to rescue him, after which he was taken to hospital for a psychiatric assessment.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

