Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains | The Thaiger

Pattaya and Banglamung have been suffering from flooding and erosion after heavy rains battered the beaches and roads earlier this morning. Water levels on some roads reportedly measured from 10 to 80 centimetres high. Huge amounts of storm water of water have been running through to Pattaya’s beach and into the ocean. Parts of the beaches, some recently reclaimed and ‘extended’, from North to South Pattaya, have been washed away.

Deep holes can also be seen on the beach as the rains caused significant erosion. A water pump at Soi 6 was also clogged with garbage.

Police braved the elements and were directing traffic, but authorities say the bulk of the inconvenience to motorists was earlier in the morning as the heavy rains petered out around 6am today. There were also only a few reports of people getting stuck in the water while driving.

Residents are calling on officials to fix the problems as soon as possible. The flooding and erosion come after Pattaya City delayed installing new drainage systems after Covid-19 hit. The city reportedly spent millions of baht to repair the drains, with construction having reportedly started again recently.

Flooding and beach erosion has been a constant problem in the seaside city with the Council throwing millions of baht at fixing the problems, to little relief.

