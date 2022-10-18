Weather
Monkeys pillaging homes in Ayutthaya due to floods
After months of flooding, residents in Ayutthaya are dealing with a different pox of monkeys. Hungry monkeys struggling to find food in the heavy rains have taken to invading local neighbourhoods and homes in search of a meal. Many districts in the central province have been pounded by rain since August, overflowing rivers like the Chao Phraya and straining dams like Pasak Jolasid.
Runoff from the rivers and dams swollen by torrential storms has flooded districts like Sena. That district is the home of Wat Po, known popularly as a monkey temple, where primates gather and live. Those monkeys often rely on tourists visiting to keep them fed, but the floods have dampened tourism severely, according to reporting from The Nation.
Over 100 monkeys live at or around the temple, and they are getting desperate for food substitutes. While they once feasted on fruit and eggs that locals and tourists would leave for them, they are now scrounging for leaves from the trees at the temple. Monkeys being fed at the temple is so common that a special canteen was built in a small pavilion where visitors left food gifts and monkeys came to dine.
In their search for food, the monkeys are swimming through the flood waters, drifting to local homes and the living accommodations of the monks at the temple. They are scavenging the homes, tearing up trash bins and going through kitchens in search of morsels to eat.
Villagers lament that this plague of monkeys is just adding to their struggle as they are affected by the floods at least as much as the animals are. Trying to protect their homes and their livelihoods is hard enough during floods without having to worry about pillaging monkeys, as one village described.
“The monkey invasion has added another burden for monks and villagers, who are already suffering after months of flooding.”
The monkeys are weathering out storms as 963 communities with over 66,000 homes are affected by flooding. Farms of more than 13,000 rai have been damaged as 14 of the 16 districts in the province are flooded. In the historic former capital, 70 historical sites and temples are at risk of collapse from the deluge of water and the erosion it causes.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Almost 20,000 households in central Thai province impacted by floods
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by 11 teenagers
Double bombing near Thailand-Myanmar border
21 Thai gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo game in Taiwan
Pheu Thai calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party over cannabis policy
NFT Games to play in 2022
Death toll rises after Russia’s “kamikaze drones” hit Ukraine capital
Police rescue 3 women & 2 kids held captive for 3 years in a Bangkok condo
Monkeys pillaging homes in Ayutthaya due to floods
VIDEO: Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ attacked over complaint against comedian
Tourism operators demand cheaper flights to Phuket
Where to go to enjoy exhilarating sports in and around Bangkok
Myanmar journalists go into hiding after threats from junta over “incorrect” reporting
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Cambodia3 days ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Business3 days ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime1 day ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket2 days ago
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Recent comments: