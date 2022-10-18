Connect with us

VIDEO: Thailand’s ‘master complainer’ attacked over complaint against comedian

Published

 on 

Photo via News Live Thailand

Thai social activist Srisuwan Janya, deemed “Thailand’s master complainer,” was attacked today after accusing comedian Nose Udom of violating the law with his anti-government standup comedy sketches.

Secretary-General of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution – Srisuwan Janya – travelled to the Crime Suppression Division at 10am today to request that the authorities launch an investigation into Udom “Nose” Taepanich’s alleged crimes.

The comedian came into the spotlight recently after poking fun at the Thai government in the 13th series of his standup comedy show ‘Deaw’ on Netflix.

Srisuwan says Nose Udom’s jokes could encourage people to join illegal public gatherings (pro-democracy protests) – which could “risk the security of the state, infringe the rights and freedoms of others or go against public order and morality”, which is a criminal offence according to the Computer Crimes Act (2007).

Today, Srisuwan was giving an interview to the press about the comedian when ‘Red Shirt’ Weerawit Rungraungsiriphol shouted “Mung riak tuk yang!” (“You complain about everything!”) before launching several punches and some kicks. Apparently, Srisuwan isn’t the first political figure Weerawit has punched in the face.

The activist was once popular for his anti-corruption campaigns. However, popularity soon turned to ridicule after Srisuwan launched a series of complaints against some very popular figures in Thailand – Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, hip-hop star ‘Milli’, and now the nation’s favourite comedian – Nose Udom.

Despite Srisuwan’s apparent Pro-Prayut stance, his complaining used to be directed at the Prayut-led military junta. After the NCPO took power over Thailand by military coup in 2014, Srisuwan filed numerous complaints against its members and associates. Then, he was summoned by the junta for an “attitude adjustment.”

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan says Nose Udom’s anti-government jokes are “not a big deal.” However, it is no secret that you can get in big trouble in Thailand for anti-government espousals. For example, three men were jailed last week for “insulting” PM Prayut and Deputy PM Prawit.

YouTube video

 

Recent comments:
Manu
2022-10-18 14:44
Not a great sense of humor this pathetic "master complainer". What a miserable b******...

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

