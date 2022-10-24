Weather
Kathu illegal excavation investigated as possible factor in landslide
Phuket continues to be rocked by the fallout from storms, flooding and landslides. One landslide has been cleared enough in Patong Hill to allow pedestrians to cross. Another has led to the agreement to demolish an abandoned hotel near a bypass in Ratsada town. And authorities are now investigating if an illegal excavation led to a landslide that threatened the homes of monks in Kathu. See updates on these stories on The Thaiger.
ILLEGAL EXCAVATION
The Bang Thong Monastery was threatened by a landslide that almost destroyed the homes of the monks living there. While the mud and debris stopped just short of the accommodation, big trees slid down treacherous slopes and came to rest within just 10 metres of their homes. The monastery’s car park is still caked in mud days later.
Officials are now investigating whether an excavation nearby may have been a contributing factor. The legality of the excavation is also in question according to the Phuket News. Last week after the landslide, an inspection of the excavation was made by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Kathu Mayor Chai-anan Suthikul. Authorities say that a small creek overflowed with fast-moving water because of the runoff caused by the excavation above.
People have been complaining about the runoff water that’s created flooding and landslide situations due to the excavation. Investigations so far have not found any permission given for excavation on the land. This lack of authorisation has exploded into a full investigation of the landowners and the construction operation.
The Forestry Department is checking if the land is in protected forest areas, while the Phuket Land Office is researching if the people claiming to own the land have actual genuine documentation of that ownership.
Authorities continued their investigation of the land yesterday. The investigation is now widened to include a host of departments including the National Anti-Corruption Commission Phuket branch, the Kathu District Office and Kathu Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Office and Phuket Provincial Land Office, and environmental offices like the Royal Forestry Department and the Office of Natural Resources and Environment’s Phuket Provincial Office.
Authorities say that serious action will be taken if anything illegal is found involving the land and the excavation that caused a landslide. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew also added after being briefed that legal action will be taken against any officials that may have been involved too.
“If officials have been neglectful, there will be measures to punish them as well.”
