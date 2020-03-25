Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today is a “hot to a very hot day for the North and the Northeast” as a thermal low covers upper Thailand. A combination of southerly and southeasterly winds prevails over the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions. Thundershowers with gusty winds are forecast in some areas of the upper country (hey, maybe it’ll cut down a bit of that haze…).

“People should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations. Farmers should prepare for crop damage.”

Thailand is going through the ‘unsettled’ month leading up to Songkran (April 13) and the start of the annual wet season around the country. In other words, expect the unexpected.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Hot to very hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 18-25℃ and highs of 37-41℃.

Northeastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the areas; lows of 21-25℃ and highs of 33-38℃.

Central region: Hot to very hot during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃, highs of 37-41℃.

Eastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27℃, highs of 33-39℃; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures of 23-26℃ up to 33-36℃; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, higher offshore.

Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 35-39℃.

Air quality around the north of Thailand remains poor although the air in the main city centres has improved compared to last week when the AQI was reaching up above 300 each day.

SOURCE: The Nation