Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19
Today, Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong has officially ordered a curfew for soldiers after 5 in the Royal Thai Army came back with positive tests for Covid-19.
After 238 soldiers entered quarantine, Apirat decided that it would be the best option for the Army to strictly monitor activities of soldiers and place a curfew on the troops.
Apirat has ordered every soldier to return to their barracks by 9 pm and they will need to ask for permission from their commander if they want to leave. This takes place from today (March 25) up to April 22. Travelling between provinces is also prohibited, unless for official purposes and any state of emergency. All travel must be reported to the commanders first.
The Thai Army will also strictly apply the social distancing measures to lower the risk of Covid-19 in military camps.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
A Facebook post from a Thai Airways aircrew says hundreds of desperate Thais are trapped in New Zealand, denied boarding on a Bangkok-bound flight as they couldn’t provide the mandatory “fit-to-fly” letter now required of Thai nationals, and proof of residency once in Thailand. Aaron Puranasamriddhi (known online as Krissanarat) called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to sort out the problems as a matter of urgency.
Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thais need the documentation to get on planes heading home, including a “Fit to Fly” Health Certificate and a letter from a Thai embassy or consulate where they are announcing their intention to return home.
Many people are unable to get this documentation.
The post said that of the 280 people trying to board Thai flight TG492 from Auckland to Bangkok, only six were allowed to do so as they were the only ones with the required documentation.
Some 274 people were arguing to be allowed to board but were left stranded at the airport, according to the post.

April Thai lottery postponed
The Thai national lottery scheduled for April 1 will now take place on May 2, and the other April 16 and May 2 lottery draws have been cancelled. The Thai Government Lottery Office made the announcement today. The bi-monthly drawing of the six magic numbers is one of the most watched TV programs in Thailand.
The move, sure to disappoint many Thai people, already down on their luck due to the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and hoping to win the lottery during these difficult times, is intended “to promote social distancing”, according to a spokesman for the office.
The Chairman of the Lottery Office, Phachara Anantaslip, say that if the situation worsens, there may be further postponements.
The Lottery Office is also considering temporarily using online channels or machines to distribute tickets during the crisis, saying that they don’t want to put the public at risk, and encourage social distancing from the usual individual ticket vendors. This means, however, that many low income workers, who depend on selling lottery tickets, many whom are disabled, will be out of work during this period, joining millions of others.
Thailand’s government announced a series of measuresintended to help such “informal workers,” including cash handouts of 5000 baht per month per person for those who qualify.
Source: The Pattaya News
China
Wuhan, original epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, will lift outgoing travel ban
Wuhan, the likely origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, and the city hardest hit by it, plans to remove outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after over two months of lockdown. People in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, will be allowed to leave if they hold a ‘green health code’, meaning no contact with any infected or suspected virus cases, according to a circular issued by provincial authorities.
Wuhan will take various measures to promote the resumption of business, based on the health risks of different regions, to minimse the impact on the economy, according to the circular. Hubei has seen 3160 deaths from the virus to date.
Some areas of Hubei lifted outbound transport restrictions today. Migrant workers who hold green codes and negative testing results will be sent out of the province to their workplaces immediately. However, Hubei schools will remain closed until further notise.
In January Wuhan declared unprecedented transport restrictions, suspending the city’s public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an effort to contain the epidemic within its metropolitan area. Similar restrictions soon followed in the rest of Hubei, followed by other regions in China. On January 25 Chinese authorities detained 930 million people in their homes and had armed soldiers patrolling city streets to enforce it. The ‘draconian’ measures have since been recognised as effective in slowing the spread of the disease.
One new confirmed case was reported in Wuhan this week, after the city saw zero new reports for five consecutive days. The case was the sole new confirmed case reported in Hubei province.
Source: Thailand Today | Xinhua
