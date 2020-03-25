Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Today, Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong has officially ordered a curfew for soldiers after 5 in the Royal Thai Army came back with positive tests for Covid-19.

After 238 soldiers entered quarantine, Apirat decided that it would be the best option for the Army to strictly monitor activities of soldiers and place a curfew on the troops.

Apirat has ordered every soldier to return to their barracks by 9 pm and they will need to ask for permission from their commander if they want to leave. This takes place from today (March 25) up to April 22. Travelling between provinces is also prohibited, unless for official purposes and any state of emergency. All travel must be reported to the commanders first.

The Thai Army will also strictly apply the social distancing measures to lower the risk of Covid-19 in military camps.

