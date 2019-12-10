High winds, strong waves harm southern fishing businesses | The Thaiger

Songkhla
High winds, strong waves harm southern fishing businesses
PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch
Fishermen in the Ranot district of Songkhla province in southern Thailand, are struggling to make a living as strong winds and waves of three to five metres in height continue to batter the southern Gulf coast.
The Nation reports that dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Thailand have been preventing local fishermen from going to sea for several months now, meaning they’re unable to support their families.
While there is no rain in the area, waves remain high, causing widespread disruption to the local fishing business. The northeast monsoon in the Gulf means high winds and waves of up to 2 metres northwards from Chumphon province, with 2 – 3 metre high waves in the lower Gulf south of Surat Thani, along with a risk of waves higher than 3 metres during thunder storms.
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning residents on the South’s eastern coast to beware of inshore surges, issuing an advisory that all ships should proceed with caution, while small vessels in and around the Gulf should remain ashore.
Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure area means strong winds and cooler weather for northern parts of Thailand, with minimum temperatures ranging from 5 – 15 degrees Celsius, and frost at altitude.
In eastern and central Thailand, including Bangkok, minimum temperatures are from 12 – 22 degrees Celsius, with the TMD warning residents to beware of the risk of fires due to the dry and changeable weather.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 26 year old teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was found stabbed to death in her car in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, on Thursday. The violent murder, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong road in tambon Koh Taeo was reported to police in the morning.
The blood-stained body of the victim was found in the front passenger seat. Her head was still resting on the dashboard of a black Honda City. The car was registered in her name in Krabi.
Natthaphat Somkid was escorted by family to Songkhla police station. He was the suspect in the murder of 29 year old teacher Soontree Samutararat, but has since confessed his crime to police.
Police took him back to the crime scene to look for the murder weapon. He told police he threw the knife into some roadside trees.
Police report that the victim was stabbed eight times, in the face and torso, and the severity of the wounds pointed to intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes was left on the driver’s seat of the man’s car. Investigators found blood on the road, but no murder weapon, according to the Bangkok Post report.
Eyewitnesses say they heard a man and a woman quarrelling from inside the parked car before the woman ran from the vehicle.
Police believe Soontree fled from the car but was stabbed nearby and collapsed. Natthapat then took her back to the car and put her in the passenger seat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Airport – mychiangmaitravel.com
Chiang Rai’s International Airport is not slated for closure, according to Thailand’s Transport Minister. The comment came after Airports of Thailand’s president announced on Monday October 28 that AOT was ‘considering’ closing Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports, throwing media, and the staff at the two airports, into a spin.
The minister has told The Nation that AOT “has no plans to close or downgrade any airport in Thailand, including those in Chiang Rai and Hat Yai.” He says there is no change to the planned expansion of six airports.
The press reports regarding the planned closure of Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla province and Chiang Rai International Airport were “just misinterpretation,” AOT’s president told The Nation, adding that the real message is that the high-speed train project might lead to fewer travellers for both airports.
“The AOT will draw up a flexible plan to deal with the development.”
Passenger numbers at most airports, except Chiang Rai International Airport, are far above capacity. The Chiang Mai Airport serves 11.32 million travellers annually despite capacity of just 8 million, and Phuket Airport, with capacity of 12.5 million, is struggling now with 17.85 million, and growing. Hat Yai Airport is serving 4.03 million passengers a year, and has just 2.5 million in capacity.
More than 64 million people have passed through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport so far this year, with a capacity of 45 million, and its secondary Dong Mueang Airport has served over 41 million despite capacity of only 30 million.
Chiang Rai’s airport is doing better with 2.95 million, a bit below its full current capacity of 3 million pax. These six airports have a combined total capacity of 101 million passengers, which is expected to rise to 186 million by 2024, according to the transport minister, who also said that he has requested that AOT collaborate with relevant organisations to improve the immigration process, using electronic e-visas to lessen density at checkpoints, providing convenience for tourists and enhanced efficiency.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
PHOTO: Hat Yai Airport – Flickr
News
Army hunting man who shot dog with a spear gun in southern Thailand
A man who shot and seriously injured a dog with a spear gun is being hunted by army officers in Songkhla province, southern Thailand.
The man is accused of shooting the dog twice, with the arrows piercing its liver and stomach. The “Smiledog Home Hatyai” Facebook page says the dog is named Mee Dum.
Photo:Smiledog Home Hatyai
It was rushed to a Hat Yai veterinary clinic to have the arrows removed and for ongoing medical care.
The perpetrator is believed to be a solider from the Senanarong army barracks and it’s reported that he was involved in raising fighting cocks.
Representatives from the Smiledog Home are expected to file an animal cruelty charge with local police.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Russian tourist bitten by a monkey on To Sae Hill, Phuket town
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Phuket’s high season delayed until after Christmas
More direct flights between Vietnam and Thailand amid growth in tourism
High winds, strong waves harm southern fishing businesses
Driver sees red, smashes window of car parked in disabled zone
UPDATE: Polish and Thai kayak pair still missing off Phuket
Stray bullet hits minivan, kills female passenger
Injured Irish tourist refuses to pay, starts fight, ends up on footpath in Pattaya
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Phuket King’s Cup regatta organisers deny allegations of coral destruction at Kata
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
British diver’s lawyer claims jury blundered in Elon Musk defamation trial
UPDATE: No sightings after a full second day of searching for missing kayak couple off Phuket
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
- Crime3 days ago
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
- Chiang Mai5 hours ago
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
- Business1 day ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- South3 days ago
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects
- Economy3 days ago
Increase agreed for Thailand’s minimum wage
- Environment3 days ago
Government hoping to turbo-charge Thai new car sales