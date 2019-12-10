High winds, strong waves harm southern fishing businesses | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch

Fishermen in the Ranot district of Songkhla province in southern Thailand, are struggling to make a living as strong winds and waves of three to five metres in height continue to batter the southern Gulf coast.

The Nation reports that dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Thailand have been preventing local fishermen from going to sea for several months now, meaning they’re unable to support their families.

While there is no rain in the area, waves remain high, causing widespread disruption to the local fishing business. The northeast monsoon in the Gulf means high winds and waves of up to 2 metres northwards from Chumphon province, with 2 – 3 metre high waves in the lower Gulf south of Surat Thani, along with a risk of waves higher than 3 metres during thunder storms.

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning residents on the South’s eastern coast to beware of inshore surges, issuing an advisory that all ships should proceed with caution, while small vessels in and around the Gulf should remain ashore.

Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure area means strong winds and cooler weather for northern parts of Thailand, with minimum temperatures ranging from 5 – 15 degrees Celsius, and frost at altitude.

In eastern and central Thailand, including Bangkok, minimum temperatures are from 12 – 22 degrees Celsius, with the TMD warning residents to beware of the risk of fires due to the dry and changeable weather.

SOURCE: The Nation