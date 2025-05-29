Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

Real-time tracking steps up fight against illegal fuel use

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
120 2 minutes read
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul launched an initiative in Rayong province to tackle the illegal use of green oil, a diesel meant for fishermen. The effort involves utilising technology to monitor shipping routes in real-time through RTS and AIS systems.

Paopoom emphasised that his visit to Rayong was focused on overseeing the control and regulation of green oil to prevent its misuse. This diesel, which enjoys tax-free status, is primarily for use by fishermen operating in the kingdom’s contiguous zones, specifically between 12 and 24 nautical miles.

The initiative aims to support Thailand’s fishing industry by providing diesel at a lower cost than onshore prices, benefiting over 7,000 vessels across 22 coastal provinces.

However, the lower price of green oil has led to various forms of smuggling, such as bringing it back from the sea to sell within territorial waters or on land. Other illegal activities include tanker ships selling green oil to ineligible vessels, such as foreign fishing boats, or bringing tankers into territorial waters to sell the diesel.

Related Articles

To address these issues, Paopoom instructed the Excise Department to tighten regulations with a comprehensive five-measure approach:

1. Registration and Conditions: All types of vessels wishing to participate in the green oil project, including oil tankers, service station ships, continuous oil-carrying vessels, and fishing boats, must register with the Excise Department and strictly adhere to established guidelines and conditions.

2. Monitoring Sales at Every Stage: Technology will be employed to oversee the green oil distribution process from refineries to fishing vessels. A system to verify sales data, detailing recipients, quantities, dates, and times, will be implemented. Additionally, all vessels will be equipped with gauges to monitor the intake and distribution of green oil during each transportation phase.

3. Real-Time Surveillance Technology (RTS): This will be used to track the routes of oil tankers, ensuring they remain within the contiguous zones. Alerts will be issued if any irregular activities are detected.

4. Automatic Identification System (AIS): This system will monitor the behaviour and location of eligible fishing vessels to identify any unusual activities or routes.

5. Government Cooperation: Continuous collaboration and data integration with relevant agencies, such as the Customs Department, Marine Police Division, and the Royal Thai Navy, will be essential to systematically prevent and combat smuggling, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

10 seconds ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

9 minutes ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

18 minutes ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

27 minutes ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

35 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

45 minutes ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

58 minutes ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

1 hour ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

1 hour ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

2 hours ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

2 hours ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

2 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night Pattaya News

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

2 hours ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown Bangkok News

Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

2 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff Phuket News

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

2 hours ago
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

18 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

18 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

19 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

19 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

19 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

19 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
120 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

2 weeks ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

2 weeks ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

2 weeks ago
Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued

Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x