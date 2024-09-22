Heavy rainfall to affect 60 Thai provinces, 80% of Bangkok hit

Picture courtesy of Maksym Ivashchenko, Unsplash

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across 60 provinces in Thailand, with 80% of Bangkok’s area severely affected. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings for potential flash floods and forest run-off due to persistent storms.

TMD forecasts that Thailand will experience continuous heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Certain regions, including the lower north, upper central, and upper northeast, are expected to face particularly intense downpours.

Advertisements

This is attributed to a strong monsoon trough stretching over these areas and a low-pressure cell near Hainan, China. Additionally, a robust southwest monsoon is affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain cautious of severe weather conditions that could lead to flash floods and rapid water run-off, especially in mountainous regions and low-lying areas.

The Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are experiencing rough seas, with waves reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres, and over 3 metres in stormy weather. The lower Gulf of Thailand is also seeing waves around 2 metres high, increasing during thunderstorms.

Residents and sailors are urged to exercise caution and avoid navigating through stormy areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from going offshore for the next day.

Heavy rainfall

Advertisements

Northern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 to 25°C to a maximum of 30 to 32°C, with variable winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms are likely in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in provinces including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C to 30 to 33°C, with variable winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Central Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in provinces such as Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26°C to 32 to 34°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms are likely in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in provinces including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 28°C to 30 to 33°C, with southwest winds at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 2 to 3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in stormy weather.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, primarily in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 31 to 34°C. From Surat Thani upwards, southwest winds will be at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves of 2 to 3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in stormy weather. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, southwest winds will be at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 2 metres, higher during thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms are likely in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in provinces such as Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 30 to 32°C, with southwest winds at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of two to three metres, exceeding three metres in stormy weather, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with some heavy rain. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C to 32 to 33°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.