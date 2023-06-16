Rain Reigns: Meteorological Department’s warning of showers in 34 Thailand provinces

Picture courtesy of Liv Bruce, Unsplash

Heavy rain is forecast in 34 provinces across Thailand today with a 60% chance of precipitation in the northern region, warns the Meteorological Department. Coastal areas are experiencing high waves and boats are advised to be cautious in the storm-affected areas.

Today, the Thai Meteorological Department made a 24-hour forecast suggesting that the southwest monsoon would continue to cover the Andaman Sea, parts of Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Moreover, a low-pressure trough covered the upper regions of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This weather pattern will cause some heavy downpours in several provinces in the northern, north-eastern, and eastern regions of Thailand.

The Meteorological Department alerted on waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, particularly in storm-affected areas where waves can reach heights of more than 2 metres. Boat operators in these areas should exercise caution and avoid navigating through areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Temperature forecasts for the northern provinces ranged from lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius to highs of 32-36°C. Meanwhile, the northeastern region is expected to witness a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in some areas, and temperatures ranging from 25-26°C at the lowest and 34-35°C at the highest.

For the central region, a 40% chance of thunderstorms is forecast, mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The southern region of the east coast will experience thunderstorms at a 30% chance, with provinces like Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat experiencing mostly rainfall. On the west coast, thunderstorms have a 40% chance to occur, with temperatures ranging from 24-26°C at the lowest and 32-34°C at the highest.

For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, a 40% chance of thunderstorms is predicted, with temperatures expected to vary between 27-28°C at the lowest and 33-35°C at the highest.