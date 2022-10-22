Transport
Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
Thai Airways International’s revised business reorganisation plan was approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court. The plan was submitted last month and the airline will now start on a course of financial restructuring. Does this mean everyone waiting for a refund from the Covid-19 pandemic and before Thailand’s flagship airline declared bankruptcy will finally get their money back?
It is reported that part of the deal reached on Thursday with the bankruptcy court was to begin refunding customers who bought tickets before Thai Airways moved in May of this year to file bankruptcy. But don’t start your shopping spree yet, the refunds are expected to be finished by the end of January 2024. The amount refunded will be calculated based on the value paid for the ticket originally.
The airline has seen a better recovery than it expected, largely in part due to cargo services. Since Covid restrictions eased and borders reopen, passenger and cargo traffic has steadily increased, supporting improved financial and operational performance. Thai Airways now has a cash flow of around 20 billion baht. In January the airline was carrying just 2,092 passengers per day. But today they’re averaging 17,554.
The Ministry of Finance and other creditors for the airline have approved the restructuring plan that the bankruptcy court just gave the green light to. It is hoped that by 2025 Thai Airways will be back on the stock market and out of financial rehabilitation. They will hire a financial advisor to nail down a debt-to-equity conversion recapitalisation over the next two years of about 25 billion baht, about half of the previous goal.
Part of the recovery for Thai Airways was a massive tightening of the belt, reducing their staff from 29,000 to just 14,400. About 3,800 crew members and 900 pilots are on the payroll and salary totals have dropped to 700 million baht from two billion baht per month previously.
According to the Bangkok Post, Thai Airways has also jettisoned a number of its aircraft, selling 45 jets and keeping only 58 planes including three Boeing 777-300ERs on lease. Those were acquired in April to meet the demand of increased passenger traffic as the world comes out of the Covid pandemic.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways added three more Boeing aircraft to its fleet just this week. Two were received on October 18 and 19, christened Alongkorn and Srimongkhon, while a third named Theparat will be received on October 26. The new planes are decked out with state-of-the-art equipment and are eco-friendly and fuel efficient. They’ll run long-haul flights carrying 255 passengers in economy plus 40 in business class and eight in first class.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
In it together – Floods around the world
Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Events today in BKK
From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime4 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
-
Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Recent comments: