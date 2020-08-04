Floods cut off the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Heavy downpours since the weekend have caused flooding in the Dow Saket district to the north east of Chiang Mai city centre, cutting off the main road to Chiang Rai in the Pa Miang District. The area around kilometre 32.9 was still submerged last night.

The mayor of Pa Miang area says that several points along the way between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai had become impassable for bikes and small vehicles. The mayor noted that the flooding was the worst he’d seen in 15 years.

“Officials have been working to drain the water from the areas and have successfully fixed five out of six points where flooding was reported.”

Officials have been assisting residents along the road to evacuate areas that are prone to flash flooding. They were taken to the Mae Takhrai National Park and Ban Pang Daeng School. Officials and volunteers set up temporary accommodation and provided food and water while the worst of the rains pass. They were evacuated throughout yesterday. No one has been injured as a result of the heavy rains at this time.

“As the rain continues to pour, the water level could rise further and make it harder to fix the flooded road.”

