1 more body found, 3 remain missing. Koh Samui ferry disaster. | The Thaiger

1 more body found, 3 remain missing. Koh Samui ferry disaster.

Published

Published 

2 seconds ago

 on 

1 more body found, 3 remain missing. Koh Samui ferry disaster.
3 people remain missing following Saturday night’s ferry disaster off Koh Samui where the car ferry, Raja 4, capsized and sank. Another body of one of the crew was recovered at 1pm this afternoon. Strong currents and poor weather has been hampering the rescue and recovery operations with operations leaders worried that any more people would have been swept a long way from the scene by now.

A jet ski and drone were used today to recover the second body from the incident. They joined Army and Navy personnel, volunteers and Koh Samui police in the large-scale search operation, co-ordinated by the Surat Thani governor.

The body of the man recovered today has been identified as Siravut Thongboonyang, who was a mechanic of Raja 4. The body of the ferry’s captain Tewin Surat was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The 3 people that remain missing are a garbage truck driver Chaichan Laosap, boat crewman Tiwakorn Vachararit, and a Raja Ferry Company staff member Naparada Chanhan. They are all feared drowned at this stage.

The ferry foundered around 10pm on Saturday might with 16 people on board. The ferry was returning from Koh Samui with 3 garbage trucks full of Samui rubbish. It was around 2 nautical miles from Don Sak pier on Surat Thani mainland. 2 other ferries in the area were alerted to the incident and were able to pluck some of the passengers to safety and transport them to hospital. The life rafts were deployed at the time but some of the passengers were stuck on the other side of the vessel when it began sinking.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Reuters

Koh Samui

4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking | The Thaiger

Rescue workers and recovery teams are still searching for 4 missing people following the capsize and sinking of a car ferry off the coast of Surat Thani last Saturday night. The ferry, the Raja 4, was on its way back from Koh Samui, loaded with garbage trucks and was about 2 kilometres off Don Sak Pier, when the incident happened. There was poor weather, driving rain and waves up to 3 metres at the time, according to people on the ferry. Local Surat Thani police, marine police, the Navy, Army and volunteers have spent today trying to locate the missing […]

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 3 people still missing.

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 3 people still missing. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sunthorn Pongpao

3 people are still missing in the aftermath of the capsizing of a Koh Samui car ferry, the Raja 4. The incident happened last night, about 2 nautical miles short of Don Sak pier in Surat Thani, on its way back from Koh Samui. It was transporting garbage from the island and had trucks, crew, drivers and a company salesperson on board. A total of 16 people were on the boat. This incident happed around 10 pm last night in the midst of a nasty storm that whipped up 2-3 metre waves in the section of the Gulf of Thailand. 2 […]

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive.

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive. | The Thaiger
Photo of the Raja 4 which capsized on Saturday night whilst between Koh Samui and Don Sak pier

The body of the skipper of a capsized ferry has been recovered, whilst 2 others have been found. This leaves 3 people still missing. Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto announced the latest info following the capsize of the Koh Samui car last night. The Raja 4 ferry was loaded with rubbish from the island, 3 10-wheel lorries and a pickup, heading for Don Sak pier on the Surat Thani mainland. About 2 nautical miles from Koh Samui the ferry ran into high waves whipped up by a sudden storm in the Gulf of Thailand, and the vessel capsized at about […]

Continue Reading
