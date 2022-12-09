Connect with us

Weather

Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via KhaoSod

Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to continue on southern Thailand‘s east coast for at least another two days, from December 9-10, according to the Songkhla Meteorological Centre.

A monsoon from the northeast is moving southward to the Gulf of Thailand and a second monsoon is moving northward through upper Malaysia, said the centre.

Heavy rainfall is expected today, December 9, in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

Tomorrow, December 10, heavy rainfall is expected in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

The centre advises that residents of the aforementioned provinces proceed with caution and prepare for flash flooding, water runoff, overflowing bodies of water and landslides.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be strong, reaching two metres in height and up to three metres during thunderstorms.

Sailors should avoid sailing during thunderstorms, advises the centre.

For the latest updates on the weather forecast follow check the news from the Southern Meteorological Centre.

The Office of the National Water Resources also issued a flash flood warning, for nine southern provinces: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The Meteorological Department expects thunderstorms to continue on southern Thailand’s east coast until December 14. Between December 12-14, thunderstorms are expected to occur in 40-60% of the southeast coast.

During this time, the minimum temperature will range from 23-25° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 26-33° Celsius.

Yesterday, Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported that Bangkok and surrounding areas will be cool, and breezy and could hit lows of 18° Celsius next week.

Read The Thaiger’s Thailand weather forecast for December 8-14 for a detailed report about upcoming weather conditions in the kingdom.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather22 mins ago

Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand
Business27 mins ago

No link between phishing and Shopee transfer scam
Crime52 mins ago

From soapy king to supersleuth, Chuwit’s rehabilitation
Sponsored3 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Visa1 hour ago

Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
World2 hours ago

Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Pattaya2 hours ago

‘Pattaya Coffee on the Beach’ festival coming up tomorrow
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
Crime3 hours ago

Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Crime3 hours ago

Thailand toughens visa policy to crackdown on illegal foreign businesses
South Korea3 hours ago

Sold or stolen – South Korean adoptees seek truth
Hot News3 hours ago

“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout arrives in Russia as part of US-Russia prisoner swap
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Hot News4 hours ago

Australia charges Chinese nationals in US online scam totalling over US$100 million in losses
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending