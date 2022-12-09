Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand

Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to continue on southern Thailand‘s east coast for at least another two days, from December 9-10, according to the Songkhla Meteorological Centre.

A monsoon from the northeast is moving southward to the Gulf of Thailand and a second monsoon is moving northward through upper Malaysia, said the centre.

Heavy rainfall is expected today, December 9, in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

Tomorrow, December 10, heavy rainfall is expected in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

The centre advises that residents of the aforementioned provinces proceed with caution and prepare for flash flooding, water runoff, overflowing bodies of water and landslides.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be strong, reaching two metres in height and up to three metres during thunderstorms.

Sailors should avoid sailing during thunderstorms, advises the centre.

For the latest updates on the weather forecast follow check the news from the Southern Meteorological Centre.

The Office of the National Water Resources also issued a flash flood warning, for nine southern provinces: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The Meteorological Department expects thunderstorms to continue on southern Thailand’s east coast until December 14. Between December 12-14, thunderstorms are expected to occur in 40-60% of the southeast coast.

During this time, the minimum temperature will range from 23-25° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 26-33° Celsius.

Yesterday, Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported that Bangkok and surrounding areas will be cool, and breezy and could hit lows of 18° Celsius next week.

Read The Thaiger’s Thailand weather forecast for December 8-14 for a detailed report about upcoming weather conditions in the kingdom.